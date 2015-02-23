HONG KONG Feb 23 Hong Kong shares ended little changed on Monday, with gains in Tencent Holdings offsetting weakness in casino operators and oil firms and as most investors stuck to the sidelines awaiting major corporate earnings later in the week.

The Hang Seng index edged up 0.02 percent to 24,836.76 points, marking its sixth straight session of gains. The China Enterprises index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.2 percent to 12,041.49 points.

HSBC gained 0.1 percent ahead of its yearly earnings report later in the day.

Conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa as well as property firms including Cheung Kong, Sun Hung Kai Properties and New World Development, are due to release their earnings later the week.

Mainland China markets are closed from Feb. 18 through Feb. 24 for the New Year holiday.

Shares of Tencent rose 3.8 percent while casino and oil-related stocks were down on profit-taking, with Galaxy Entertainment losing 3.2 percent and CNOOC Ltd falling 2.8 percent.

But stocks of Prada jumped 3.9 percent in their best day in four weeks after the Italian luxury fashion house said it would watch costs after reporting 2014 sales fell 1 percent. (Editing by Kim Coghill)