HONG KONG Feb 24 A six-session winning streak
for Hong Kong stocks ended on Tuesday, as HSBC Plc and casino
shares sank while some investors locked in gains ahead of major
2014 earnings reports later this week.
The Hang Seng index slid 0.4 percent to 24,750.07
points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong edged up 0.04 percent at 12,046.20 points
on anticipation of a stronger start in mainland markets when
they reopen on Wednesday.
Mainland China markets have been closed since Feb. 18 for
the Lunar New Year holiday. Hong Kong reopened on Monday.
Hong Kong-listed shares of HSBC dropped
3.5 percent in their biggest fall in 18 months after the UK
emerging markets-focused bank reported a deeper-than-expected 17
percent slide in annual pretax profit and cut its earnings
target.
Shares of casino operators dived as investors locked in
gains. Galaxy Entertainment and Sands China
both declined 2.7 percent.
Conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa, property firm
Cheung Kong, Sun Hung Kai Properties and New
World Development are due to announce results later
this week.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)