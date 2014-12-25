Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI China stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors waded back into financial shares after selling off for three days.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 3.3 percent, to 3,335.42, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 3.4 percent.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank Of China, up 4.5 percent at 3.73 yuan; GD Power, up 4.0 percent at 4.70 yuan; and, China State Construction, up 9.8 percent to 6.71 yuan.

In Shenzhen, the most actively traded shares included CS Zoomlion, which jumped 10.0 percent to 6.84 yuan, BOE Technology, which rose 2.5 percent to 3.31 yuan, and Changjiang Securities, which climbed 5.0 percent to 15.60 yuan.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 37.6 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 14.9 billion shares.

((Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Edmund Klamann))