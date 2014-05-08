* HSI +0.5 pct, H-shares +1.3 pct, CSI300 +1.1 pct
* China stocks bounce back on stimulus hopes
* Hong Kong casino stocks fall
BEIJING, May 8 China shares are headed for their
biggest one-day gain in a month on Thursday, as investors bet on
further stimulus measures after the central bank warned of a
deepening economic slowdown.
Hong Kong stocks also gained, aided by strong oil and gas
shares, though overall increases were limited by sliding casino
firms after China initiated a probe into illegal payments in
Macau.
By midday, the CSI300 index of the largest
Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was up 1.1 percent, while
the Shanghai Composite Index was also up 1.1 percent at
2,032.41 points.
The Hang Seng Index was up 0.5 percent at 21,863.95
points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong gained 1.3 percent.
The SSEC and CSI300 indexes registered their strongest
one-day gains since April 10, as speculation intensified that
government support for the flagging economy might be on the way
after the People's Bank of China warned of the possibility of a
further growth slowdown in a report on Tuesday.
"While nobody is certain how the government will actually
act, investors widely believe economic conditions and corporate
earnings will weaken further without strong official support and
that psychology sparked a buying spree today," said Zheng
Weigang, a senior trader at Shanghai Securities.
Property stocks were the biggest movers, after several
companies with exposure to Beijing and the northern province of
Hebei, including Hua Yuan Property Co Ltd and Metro
Land Corp Ltd, hit daily trading limits of 10
percent, after the regions unveiled measures to aid the market.
Shijiazhuang, the capital of Hebei province, released a set
of proposals to speed up plans for the development of a
mega-metropolitan area encompassing Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei
province on Wednesday.
"This would make it a major city within the Beijing Tianjin
Hebei metropolitan area, so mid-level stocks with exposure to
Hebei are going up," said Tian Weidong, head of research in
Kaiyuan Securities in Xi'an.
Investors were also reacting to reports in the Chinese media
that Beijing would no longer allow for land expropriation for
commercial development within its fifth ring-road, said Wang
Xiaojun, a strategist at Cinda Securities Co Ltd.
In Hong Kong, energy shares drove movement on the HSCE after
data from the China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation
showed faster growth in investment in the first quarter of 2014.
By the lunch break, China Petroleum and Chemical Corp
(Sinopec) and PetroChina Co Ltd were both up
2.1 percent.
But gains on the Hang Seng were limited by a slump in
casino stocks after China's state-backed UnionPay announced
fresh measures to crack down on illegal payment channels in the
world's largest gambling hub.
Shares in Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd fell 8.4
percent, while Sands China Ltd fell 7.3 percent. Wynn
Macau Ltd dropped 8.2 percent.,
