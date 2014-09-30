* HSI -1.2 pct, H-shares -1.0 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct
* Shanghai Composite to have biggest quarterly gain since Q4
2009
* Trading volumes dim ahead of one-week China holiday
* China coal sector jumps on tax change
(Updates to midday)
By Grace Li
HONG KONG, Sept 30 Hong Kong shares sank to a
three-month low on Tuesday, ahead of holidays, as investors
steered from risk as they wondered when the city's worst unrest
in decades would end and what China's response would be.
Tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters blocked Hong
Kong streets on Tuesday, in one of the biggest political
challenges to Beijing since the Tiananmen Square crackdown 25
years ago.
"At a minimum, such political ructions this time offer a
concrete catalyst for investors to reduce Hong Kong exposure on
increasingly adverse macroeconomic considerations in any case,"
Nomura said in a research note.
China shares also weakened in choppy trade, after a private
survey pointed to a still-sluggish economy facing considerable
risks, though the Shanghai benchmark was still heading for its
biggest quarterly gain in more than four years.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 1.2 percent by
midday at 22,950.66 points - its lowest since June 26 - and
appeared on track for a fourth straight daily loss. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong fell 1.0 percent.
On the quarter, the indexes were down 1.0 percent and flat,
respectively.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings and the Shanghai Composite Index, which
stood at 2,355.30 points, each slipped 0.1 percent.
On the quarter, they were up 12.9 and 15.0 percent,
respectively.
The final HSBC/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index(PMI) hovered at 50.2 in September, unchanged from the
August reading which was a three-month low, but below than a
preliminary reading of 50.5.
China's official PMI is due on Wednesday and analysts look
for a steady outcome around 51.0.
Volumes in both Hong Kong and mainland markets were light
ahead of a holiday. Hong Kong will be shut Oct. 1 and 2, and the
mainland Oct. 1-7.
PROPERTY SUFFERS
Real estate developers were the top percentage losers on the
Hang Seng. Cheung Kong Holdings shed 2.5 percent,
Henderson Land lost 3.0 percent, and New World
Development slid 2.8 percent.
"Local property business would be affected more" than other
sectors by the protests, said Alex Wong, director of asset
management at Ample Finance Group. "If any downgrade happens to
Hong Kong, then of course property would be hurt most."
Fitch and Standard & Poor's said on Monday that clashes
between Hong Kong police and pro-democracy supporters won't
significantly affect the city's credit ratings in the short term
unless they last long enough to have a material impact on the
economy.
Some retailers extended losses. Italian luxury fashion house
Prada SpA, whose shops had to close earlier on Monday,
was down as much as 3.3 percent.
In Shanghai, recent outperformers retreated, dragging the
index down, while coal producers posted solid gains after the
State Council published new measures to simplify the tax
structure for the struggling industry.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)