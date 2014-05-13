* HSI +0.3 pct, H-shares +0.3 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct
* Hong Kong and mainland property stocks gain
* Sinopec, PetroChina shares up on industry consolidation
By Natalie Thomas and Grace Li
BEIJING, May 13 Hong Kong shares extended gains
on Tuesday, led by gains in technology and property stocks amid
speculation the government may relax the city's stamp duty
rules.
China shares were down slightly, as investors locked in some
of Monday's strong gains following the news of deepening capital
reforms, though property continued to perform strongly.
By midday, the Hang Seng Index was up 0.3 percent at
22,324.14 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong gained 0.3 percent.
The CSI300 index of the largest Shanghai and
Shenzhen A-share listings was down 0.1 percent, while the
Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.1 percent at
2,051.63 points.
Leading the gains in Hong Kong were technology firms, with
Lenovo Group Ltd up 3.2 percent, and Tencent Holdings
Ltd up another 1.8 percent following Monday's increase
of more than 5 percent.
Hong Kong property stocks also registered some of the
strongest gains on the hope that the government may lengthen the
time before homeowners have to pay double stamp duty if they
fail to sell their second home.
Among the top performers were China Overseas Land &
Investment Ltd which soared 3.6 percent, while Sino
Land Co Ltd gained 2.7 percent.
But analysts remained cautious, believing the sector may be
over-reacting to the news.
"Even if property stocks continue to rebound today, it seems
the momentum is not very strong," said Castor Pang, head of
research at Core Pacific-Yamaichi in Hong Kong.
Analysts were similarly sceptical about the mainland's
property performance, even as the CSI property subindex
gained a further 1.4 percent after breaking its
eight-day losing streak on Monday.
"As a whole the real estate market is not improving at the
moment, so these current rebounds basically just indicate
expectations and hopes for government intervention," said Du
Changchun, an analyst at Northeastern Securities in Shanghai.
Elsewhere, shares in Chinese state energy giant PetroChina
Co Ltd jumped 1.1 percent on the mainland
and 1.6 percent in Hong Kong after the firm said it would sell
more pipeline projects as part of efforts to streamline the
company and cut back on capital investment.
The move, which is part of a wider plan to increase private
involvement in the sector, also lifted China Petroleum and
Chemical Corp (Sinopec) shares by 0.8
percent on the mainland and 0.6 percent in Hong Kong.
In Hong Kong, shares in Macau casino operator SJM Holdings
Ltd, fell 3.6 percent in the morning session after
announcing lacklustre first quarter earnings that missed
expectations as the company faces increasing competition in the
world's largest gambling hub.
(Additional reporting by Chen Yixin; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)