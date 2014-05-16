* HSI -0.7 pct, H-shares - 0.7 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct
* Hang Seng Index might have best weekly gain since Sept
* Greentown China up 5.9 pct on Sunac bid to buy 30 pct
(Updates to midday)
By Grace Li and Chen Yixin
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, May 16 Hong Kong shares shed
early gains on Friday in a consolidation after a rally, but the
benchmark index might still produce its best week in more than
eight months.
China stocks also fell slightly as investors were anxious
about the anticipated restart of initial public offerings (IPOs)
and the possibility a slowdown in the Chinese economy will
linger.
At midday, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.7 percent
at 22,583.79 points, but still up 3.3 percent on the week. If
that weekly gain is maintained in the afternoon, the index will
have its biggest advance since the week ended Sept. 6.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was also down 0.7 percent and was up 2.2
percent for the week.
The CSI300 index of the largest Shanghai and
Shenzhen A-share listings was off 0.2 percent on Friday, while
the Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.3 percent. The
Shanghai benchmark was at 2019.04 points, up 0.4 percent on the
week.
Analysts said the declines in Hong Kong were quite limited
given a substantial correction in New York overnight.
"We have seen a winning streak for quite some time, so this
is a natural pullback," said Alex Wong, director of asset
management at Ample Finance Group.
Among rising stocks in Hong Kong was property developer
Greentown China Holdings Ltd, which jumped 5.9 percent
after fellow developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd said
it is in talks to buy 30 percent of the company. Sunac shares
were down 5.1 percent.
In China, the Nasdaq-style ChiNext Composite Index
of mostly high-tech start-ups listed in Shenzhen
slumped 2.3 percent by midday.
Wangsu Science & Technology Co dived 9.3 percent
and Hangzhou Shunwang Technology Co stumbled 7.8
percent.
Investors are concerned about valuation on the Chinext board
and "there is no sign of snapping a downtrend," said Li Zheming,
an analyst at Datong Securities in Liaoning.
Macau casinos rebounded a bit from Thursday losses. Sands
China Ltd rose 0.6 percent while Wynn Macau Ltd
was up 1.5 percent after its chairman Steven Wynn
dismissed concerns that China's corruption crackdown would have
a major impact on revenue.
