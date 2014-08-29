* HSI -0.3 pct, H-shares -0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.5 pct
* Aviation firms strong on report of reform plan
* Chalco sinks after posting wider H1 net loss
* Macau casinos down as outlook remains weak
(Updates to midday)
By Grace Li
HONG KONG, Aug 29 China shares rose on Friday,
buoyed by banks and outperforming aviation counters, while the
Hong Kong market slipped again on profit-taking and lackluster
earnings.
By midday, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and
Shenzhen A-share listings added 0.5 percent, while the Shanghai
Composite Index edged up 0.3 percent at 2,201.60 points.
However, both indexes were on track for their first weekly
loss in seven. For the month, the CSI300 was down 1.2 percent
and the Shanghai benchmark flat.
The Hang Seng Index, which has declined the past
three days, slipped 0.3 percent to a two-week low at 24,678.14
points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was off 0.2 percent.
On the month, the Hong Kong indexes are down 0.3 and 2.0
percent, respectively, and August could produce their first
monthly loss in four.
The Hang Seng Index is having difficulty in staying above
the 25,000-point level, as "we haven't seen any fresh inflows of
funds," said Ben Kwong, director at KGI Asia in Hong Kong.
With earnings season coming to an end, "investors' focus
will shift back to those economic factors such as whether China
will adopt more minor stimulus," he added.
Markets are bracing for China's official manufacturing
purchasing managers' index (PMI) due on Monday. A Reuters poll
sees it falling to 51.2 in August from July's 51.7, which was
the strongest in 27 months.
Chinese banks recovered some recent losses from Thursday.
Agricultural Bank of China climbed 0.8 percent after
closing at a one-month low the previous session, as did Bank of
China.
Aviation companies, part of the defense industries, posted
solid gains after a Friday report on the official Shanghai
Securities News said reform measures for the defense sector
would come out in October.
The same report also said rules on the use and management of
low-altitude airspace are expected by the end of the year.
China Avic Electronics jumped 5.9 percent.
Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) shed
4.4 percent in Hong Kong and 1.7 percent in Shanghai after
posting a first-half net loss of 4.12 billion yuan on Thursday.
Anton Oilfield, which plunged 14.6 percent on
Thursday, slid another 2.9 percent to its lowest since December
2012.
Macau casinos suffered losses, with Galaxy Entertainment
Group and Sands China both down more than 2
percent. Barclays on Tuesday revised down earnings forecasts of
gambling companies due to concerns about revenue growth.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)