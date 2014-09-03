* HSI +1.3 pct, H-shares +1.9 pct, CSI300 +0.7 pct
* Coal, property counters rebound after correction
* Small banks rise on progress with employee stock ownership
plan
(Updates to midday)
By Grace Li
HONG KONG, Sept 3 China shares rose for a fourth
straight day on Wednesday, spurred by two surveys showing
activity in China's services sector rebounded in August after a
drop in July, pushing the major indexes to multi-month highs.
The Hong Kong market followed suit, with its benchmark index
scoring the best rise in six weeks.
The services purchasing managers' index (PMI) compiled by
HSBC/Markit jumped to 54.1 in August - the strongest in 17
months - from a nine-year low of 50.0 in July, while the
official non-manufacturing PMI rose to 54.4 from July's
six-month low.
By midday, the Hang Seng Index, which had ended the
previous three sessions flat, was up 1.3 percent at 25,077.46
points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong rose 1.9 percent.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings added 0.7 percent to its highest since
mid-December, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed
0.6 percent to 2,279.29 points, a 15-month high.
Liu Jingde, analyst at Cinda Securities in Beijing, said the
rises of the past few days can be seen as the beginning of
another rally after a consolidation.
"With the economy being stable, though not obviously
improved, the recent gains of the indexes are just a recovery
after falling for so many years," Liu said.
Blue-chips were broadly stronger, including the recently
beaten down coal and property companies.
Yanzhou Coal Mining jumped 6.4 percent
in Shanghai and 3.3 percent in Hong Kong.
China Vanke, Poly Real Estate and
China Merchant Property Development all added more
than 1 percent, though the services surveys showed a cooling
property sector remained a drag on the economy.
"There are still fears in the market about a crash in
China's growth and a property market collapse," said Laura Luo,
head of Hong Kong and China equities at Baring Asset Management
(Asia) Limited, at a briefing on Tuesday.
"In my view, China is a re-rating story and the country is
undergoing unprecedented structural reforms which may cause
short-term pains but will lead to long term gains."
Smaller banks also outperformed after mainland media
reported on progress with an employee stock ownership plan in
financial firms, quoting a senior official from the China
Securities Regulatory Commission.
Bank of Beijing climbed 3.2 percent and China
Merchants Bank 0.8 percent.
China Mobile gave the biggest boost to the Hang
Seng, up 3.1 percent to a six-year high. The telecom giant has
started the pre-order services for a new 4G cellphone, which is
expected to be iPhone 6.
