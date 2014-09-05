* HSI -0.3 pct, H-shares -0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.4 pct
By Grace Li
HONG KONG, Sept 5 China shares rose for a sixth
straight day on Friday, with port stocks leading gains, while
the Hong Kong market was hurt by profit-taking.
By midday, the Hang Seng Index edged down 0.3 percent
at 25,231.27 points. The China Enterprises Index of the
top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.4 percent.
Hong Kong's benchmark index has added 2.0 percent this week,
while the HSCE was on track to have its best week in six, with a
rise of 3.5 percent at midday.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings rose 0.4 percent, taking gains for the week to
4.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.3
percent at 2,313.86 points and was 4.4 percent up for the week,
positioning this week to be the best since the one ended last
Sept. 13.
China markets will be shut on Monday for the Mid-Autumn
Festival, while Hong Kong will be closed on Tuesday for the
holiday.
"The Hong Kong market is consolidating but we still have
more room to go up," said Jackson Wong, associate director at
United Simsen Securities in Hong Kong.
"Whenever the A-shares can go up a little bit more, then
that would lift the sentiment in Hong Kong," said Wong.
He said further momentum for the mainland markets could come
from the coming cross-border equity link, which will give
foreign investors the chance to chase undervalued A-shares.
Shares in Chinese port operators soared on the government's
plans to support the shipping industry. Ningbo Port
surged the maximum allowed 10 percent and Tianjin Port Holdings
climbed 3.9 percent.
Shanghai International Port Group surged 8.5
percent, also buoyed by reports saying preliminary guidelines
for development of financial services in Shanghai's free trade
zone have been set. Related stocks were broadly stronger.
Train-makers China CNR and CSR
Corporation , both of which did not trade
on Thursday, rose about 2 percent when trading resumed on
Friday. Trade resumed after both denied that the government was
looking to merge them.
Among the biggest drags on the Hang Seng, Tencent Holdings
slid 1 percent and PetroChina 1.4 percent.
Markets are bracing for a slew of China August economic data
over the coming week. Trade is due on Monday, inflation on
Thursday and urban investment, industrial output and retail
sales on Saturday. Monthly money supply and loan growth figures
are expected between Sept. 10 and 15.
