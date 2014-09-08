* HSI -0.3 pct, H-shares +0.2 pct, China shut for holiday
* Chinese insurers lead gains among H-shares
* Tencent drops ahead of FTSE China Index change
(Updates to midday)
By Grace Li
HONG KONG, Sept 8 Hong Kong's benchmark index
slipped on Monday, hurt by falls for heavyweight stocks, while
keen investor interest in Chinese companies helped the H-share
index rise.
In the morning, China's August trade data pushed down both
the Hang Seng Index and the one for top Chinese listings
in Hong Kong, but those losses were erased.
Exports rose more than forecast while imports unexpectedly
fell, pushing the trade surplus to a record high for the second
consecutive month, underlining the challenges facing
policymakers as they struggle to revive tepid domestic demand.
At midday, the Hang Seng was down 0.3 percent at 25,161.41
points. The China Enterprises Index was up 0.2 percent.
China markets are shut on Monday for the Mid-Autumn
Festival. Hong Kong will be closed on Tuesday for the same
holiday.
"Some reshuffling in portfolios is taking place," said Alex
Wong, director of asset management at Ample Finance Group in
Hong Kong. "People are selling some local blue-chips while
increasing their exposure in the China sector... due to the
renewed strength in the A-share market."
China's benchmark index, the Shanghai Composite Index
, closed at its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years on Friday.
AIA Group slid 1.3 percent and HSBC Holdings plc
lost 0.7 percent.
Biggest drag Tencent Holdings fell the most in
more than three weeks, down 2.0 percent, weighed by the upcoming
listing of Alibaba IPO-BABA.N and changes in the FTSE China
Index.
From Sept. 22, the FTSE China 25 Index, consisting of 25 of
the largest and most liquid Chinese companies listed in Hong
Kong, will increase its constituent stocks to 50. That means the
weighting of Tencent, the biggest constituent, will come down
and some funds will cut holdings of the stock accordingly,
analysts said.
Chinese insurers, recent outperformers, extended gains on
Monday. PICC GROUP and New China Life Insurance
climbed 2.3 percent and China Life Insurance
added 1.3 percent.
China Business News, quoting the country's top insurance
regulator, reported on Friday that China's premium income would
reach 5.1 trillion yuan ($830.62 billion) by 2020.
(1 US dollar = 6.1400 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)