* HSI +0.1 pct, H-shares flat, CSI300 +0.5 pct
* China software firms jump, leading tech-sector gains
* Airlines rise lifted by stronger yuan
* Hainan Rubber at 6-mth high on agricultural reform
optimism
(Updates to midday)
By Grace Li
HONG KONG, Sept 11 China shares regained
momentum on Thursday and hit fresh multi-month highs, lifting a
sluggish Hong Kong market, supported by recovering banks and
brokerage companies.
A focus for the market was China's August inflation data
which showed consumer inflation cooled more than expected. While
it provided further evidence of economic slowdown, hopes were
raised that policymakers would have room for more stimulus
measures if needed.
By midday, the Hang Seng Index inched up 0.1 percent
to 24,732.87 points following four days of losses. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong was flat.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings was up 0.5 percent, earlier testing a 9-month
high. The Shanghai Composite Index also added 0.5
percent at 2,329.07 points, after hitting its highest since
March 2013 in late morning trade.
The onshore markets slipped on Wednesday after Premier Li
Keqiang signalled weak credit data for August.
"The impact was limited. The overall sentiment remains
optimistic," said Zhang Qi, a Shanghai-based analyst with
Haitong Securities.
"Investors are expecting more funds flowing in with the
Shanghai-Hong Kong trading link approaching. And state media
including Xinhua News Agency and People's Daily have said
recently the equity market should play a positive role in the
economy, so there's policy support," Zhang added.
CITIC Securities and Haitong Securities
, major contributors to CSI300 gains, climbed 2.0 and
1.8 percent, respectively.
Technology counters outperformed on Thursday, tracking a
rise in the the Nasdaq Composite overnight. Neusoft Corp
and Beijing Join-Cheer Software soared
the maximum allowed 10 percent limit.
Hainan Rubber Industry Group also jumped by the
daily limit of 10 percent to a six-month high on hopes that the
land-rich company would benefit from accelerated land transfers
brought about by upcoming agricultural reforms.
Chinese airlines were broadly firmer on expectations they
would benefit from a stronger currency. China East Airlines
rose 1.0 percent in Shanghai and China Southern
Airlines advanced 1.1 percent in Hong Kong.
China's yuan strengthened to a six-month high against the
dollar earlier this week after the central bank set a sharply
stronger midpoint even amid worries that the economy is slowing.
In Hong Kong, profit-taking continued to hurt major energy
companies, restricting index gains. CNOOC slid 1.0
percent and PetroChina 0.6 percent.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)