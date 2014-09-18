* HSI -0.7 pct, H-shares -0.8 pct, CSI300 +0.5 pct
* Citic Bank leads sector gains, tests 4-1/2-month high
* Property developers drop on weak housing data
* Macau casinos recover after hefty losses
HONG KONG, Sept 18 China shares extended gains
on Thursday morning bolstered by a leap in bank and brokerage
stocks, while the Hong Kong market dipped back into the red as
economic worries prevailed.
At midday, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and
Shenzhen A-share listings rose 0.5 percent, while the Shanghai
Composite Index was up 0.4 percent at 2,317.01 points.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.7 percent to 24,199.87
points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong fell 0.8 percent.
"For Hong Kong, the negative impact mainly comes from the
Chinese economy," said Linus Yip, strategist at First Shanghai
Securities. "If mainland China is not doing well, some fund
inflows would not be as strong as in previous months...so the
Hong Kong market is still in a downtrend."
Property companies were the key under performers on
Thursday, after official data showed China home prices fell in
August for a fourth straight month, underlining a deepening
downtrend in the property market that is increasingly weighing
on the broad economy.
Gemdale Corp shed 1.6 percent and Poly Real
Estate 0.7 percent in Shanghai. In Hong Kong, China
Vanke lost 1.8 percent while some smaller developers
slid more than 3 percent.
A surge in shares of China Citic Bank in late
morning trade lifted financial stocks, helping the two onshore
indexes reverse early losses. Citic Bank was up 5.3 percent by
the lunch break, earlier touching its highest since April 30.
"Bank shares were lifted by progress with the issuance of
preferred shares and the employee stock ownership plan," said
Cao Xuefeng, head of research at Huaxi Securities in Chengdu.
Reports on Wednesday saying China's central bank was
injecting a combined 500 billion yuan ($81.4 billion) of
liquidity into the country's top banks also indicated
authorities were stepping up efforts to shore up a faltering
economy.
Bank of Communications spiked 3.5 percent,
Minsheng Bank added 1.3 percent, and CITIC
Securities gained 1.9 percent.
The beaten-down Macau gambling sector finally saw some money
coming in. Galaxy Entertainment Group bounced 3.0
percent from a more than one-year low. Wynn Macau,
which had only one winning session in September, put on 3.1
percent.
