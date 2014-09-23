* HSI flat, H-shares +0.3 pct, CSI300 +0.7 pct
* China property firms rise on reports of loan rule-relaxing
* Military-related stocks stronger after president's
comments
* CRE slips following a tumble in Tesco shares
(Updates to midday)
By Grace Li
HONG KONG, Sept 23 China shares on Tuesday
clawed back some of the previous day's losses after a
preliminary survey showed China's manufacturing sector
unexpectedly picked up in September, while the Hong Kong market
hovered near two-month lows.
The HSBC/Markit Flash China Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
rose to 50.5 in September from August's final reading of 50.2,
beating a Reuters poll forecast of 50.0.
The Hang Seng Index, which has fallen 10 out of the
12 past sessions, was flat by midday at 23,960.43 points. The
China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in
Hong Kong was up 0.3 percent.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings and the Shanghai Composite Index both
added 0.7 percent. The Shanghai benchmark stood at 2,304.89
points. Both closed at their lowest in two months on Monday.
"The flash PMI was better than expected, which helped dispel
some over-pessimism about the economy," said Xiao Shijun, an
analyst at Guodu Securities in Beijing.
Chinese property developers were the standout performers
early Tuesday, after a report by the official Shanghai
Securities News said one of China's top four state banks plans
to ease rules on mortgage lending as the government seeks to
bolster the flagging real estate market.
China's largest residential developer China Vanke
climbed 3.6 percent in Hong Kong and 1.2
percent in Shenzhen. Poly Real Estate Group rose 1.3
percent in Shanghai.
Military-related companies, led by shipbuilders, again
posted solid gains. Late on Monday, state television reported
that President Xi Jinping said the army should build new types
of headquarters and strengthen its ability to win a battle,
which analysts said boded well for reforms in those firms.
CSSC Holdings jumped 7.4 percent and China
Shipbuilding Industry 2.9 percent. The subindex for
space and defense stocks climbed 2.6 percent.
Esprit Holdings climbed 3.9 percent ahead of its
full-year results due later in the day. Its shares are still
down 13.8 percent on the year, compared to a 2.8 percent rise
for the Hang Seng Index.
China Resources Enterprise slid 1 percent to its
lowest in six months, on concern about its joint venture with
supermarket retailer Tesco, whose London shares plunged
on Monday following an accounting error that forced it to cut
its profit outlook.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)