* HSI -0.1 pct, H-shares -0.5 pct, CSI300 +0.4 pct
* HK stocks fall on concern over political unrest
* Optimism lifts China index
* Nuclear power shares strong after NDRC support policy
By Chen Yixin and Donny Kwok
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Sept 25 China shares
maintained upward momentum on Thursday morning, rising on
investor optimism about broad economic reforms and bolstered by
a leap in nuclear power-related shares after the government
announced sector-friendly policies.
At midday, the CSI300, an index of leading
Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings, climbed 0.4 percent,
while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5 percent at
2,355.91 points.
"Investors are still confident that policy support and
ongoing reform will bring benefits to the stock market. Even
though the central bank has ruled out the possibility of broad
policy easing, investors still believe targeted measures provide
enough to support for the near term," said Du Changchun, an
analyst at Southeast Securities in Shanghai.
Du and several other analysts have said the Shanghai
Composite could, however, meet strong pressure around 2,400
points.
Nuclear power-related shares were among the biggest gainers
after the National Development Reform Commission (NDRC), China's
central planning agency, said that it planned to start four
projects that would produce over 1,000 megawatts of nuclear
power in coastal areas.
SUFA Technology Industry Co Ltd jumped to strike
its 10 percent daily limit, while Shenzhen Woer Heat-Shrinkable
Material Co Ltd gained 7.1 percent.
HONGKONG INDEXS WEAK
The benchmark Hang Seng Index lost steam after early
gains as investors squared long positions on concerns over
unrest in Hong Kong as pro-democracy activists prepare for a
major protest in their "Occupy Central" campaign on Oct.1.
The Hang Seng Index was down 0.1 percent at 23,903.72
points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong dropped 0.5 percent.
"The momentum in Hong Kong failed to keep up with the
mainland as participants started to stay on the sideline ahead
of the upcoming big day... no one knows what will happen as
Occupy Central begins to kick off," said Steven Leung, a sales
director at UOB Kay Hian.
Leung said the downside risk was limited as the index had
fallen 1,000 points from its peak earlier this month, and any
further slide might draw buyers.
The blue chip index was down 0.1 percent at lunch break, but
the Hang Seng Properties sub-index had gained 0.5
percent.
Local property stocks led the early gains with Hang Lung
Property rising 1.9 percent and Sino Land Co
advancing 1.1 percent, offsetting a slide in gaming stocks, such
as Galaxy Entertainment and Sands China,
which both were down more than two percent.
