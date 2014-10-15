* CSI300 up 0.6 percent
* SSEC up 0.5 percent
* HSI up 0.7 percent
By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Oct 15 Chinese stock markets rose on
Tuesday, with major indexes lifted by airline stocks and
pharmaceuticals, but analyst said sentiment remained cautious
given signs of continued pressure on producer pricing power and
weakness in overseas markets.
The CSI300 index of the largest Shanghai and
Shenzhen A-share listings was up 0.6 percent, while the Shanghai
Composite Index was up 0.5 percent at 2,369.8 points.
The gains were made later in the trading session after
markets had opened down.
"The market is in a correction phase today, and will be
quite volatile in the short term," said Wang Weijun, analyst at
Zheshang Securities in Shanghai.
"The weak CPI and PPI data did not depress the market too
much, as most investors have already turned bearish on the
Chinese economy. As for the latest PPI data, we estimate most
companies' earnings in Q3 will be gloomy."
China's consumer inflation slowed more than expected to 1.6
percent in September, the weakest since January 2010, adding to
concerns the economy continues to lose momentum despite a raft
of stimulus measures.
The producer price index fell 1.8 percent in September from
a year earlier, versus a 1.6 percent fall expected by analysts.
It was the 31st consecutive monthly decline, highlighting the
pressures that Chinese companies are facing as demand cools and
putting increasing strain on their finances.
Mainland airline shares were lifted by sliding oil prices in
global markets, which generally boost airline profit margins,
and by official plans to cut domestic prices in response by
Friday.
Pharmaceutical shares were buoyed by an announcement of
policy support for the industry from the National Development
and Reform Commission, the country's top economic planning body.
Air China dominated the sector, rising 9.92
percent, near the maximum allowed, while pharma shares were led
by China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
, which rose by the 10 percent limit.
A major underperformer was construction machinery
manufacturer Zoomlion, which warned it could see net income fall
by as much as 90 percent in the third quarter.
The index moves mirrored wider Asian performance, with
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gaining a modest 0.1 percent - still within
reach of seven-month lows hit at the start of the week.
Hong Kong shares outperformed their mainland peers. By
midday, the Hang Seng Index was up 0.7 percent at
23,201.1 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong gained 0.76 percent.
Both indexes were lifted by a rise by HSI heavyweight
internet service provider Tencent Holdings Ltd, as
investors applauded its decision to invest in a Chinese health
portal Guahao.com, which could also benefit from policy support.
Alfred Chan, chief dealer at Cheer Pearl Investment Ltd. in
Hong Kong, credited Hong Kong's performance to relief that the
Hong Kong government had managed to downsize the Occupy Central
democracy protests in the city, and to signals from the U.S.
Federal Reserve that they might slow the tempo of interest rate
increases.
"The government is anxious to bring everything back to law
and order," he said. "After the fall from over 25,300 points, I
think a consolidation could happen."
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing
by Shri Navaratnam)