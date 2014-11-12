* CSI300 -0.1 pct, SSEC -0.3 pct, HSI +0.1, HSCE +0.1 pct
* Investors take profits in banking shares
* Analysts see more capital flow into mainland market
SHANGHAI, Nov 12 China stocks were mixed on
Wednesday, dragged down by weak mainland banking shares as
investors took profits after a big rally on Tuesday, but Hong
Kong indexes edged up on continuing strength in offshore-listed
Chinese financials.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 3.10 points, or 0.12 percent, to
2,555.51 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 7.51 points, or 0.3 percent, to
2,462.16.
The move continues a correction that began on mainland
exchanges at midday Tuesday, which saw indexes reverse morning
gains as investors bailed out of small-cap shares, setting
record high trading volumes.
The Hang Seng index added 15.88 points, or nearly 0.1
percent, to 23,824.16, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises
Index gained 0.23 percent to 10,676.76.
Shares in all 16 banks listed on the mainland fell. Index
heavyweight the Bank of China Ltd slumped 3.8
percent after it hit 10 percent daily limit up on Tuesday. The
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd fell 1.3
percent.
"It's quite normal for investors to take profits from
previous gains," said Cai Dagui, analyst at Pingan Securities.
He said he believed the correction would be muted as Chinese
banking shares were still relatively undervalued.
Shih Wenbien, strategist at Yunta Securities in Shanghai,
said Hong Kong shares were still rising thanks in part to
inflows from U.S.-listed funds positioning themselves for the
launch of the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connecter pilot programme
next Monday.
He added that domestic investors were excited by signs of
further action on reform of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), the
New Silk Road Economic Belt and the Asia Infrastructure
Investment Bank, the latter of which is expected to drive
business to infrastructure companies.
Total volume of A-shares traded in Shanghai was 14.34
billion shares, while Shenzhen had 7.05 billion shares.
In Hong Kong, total volume at midday was 35.64 billion
shares.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong lost 1.03 points
to 101.2. A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are priced
at a premium to those of the same company trading in Hong Kong,
and a level below 100 shows a premium for the Hong Kong shares.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney, Chen Yixin and the Shanghai
Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)