* CSI300 -0.5 pct, SSEC -0.4 pct, HSI -0.0, HSCE +0.3 pct
* Funds flow into blue chips, out of small caps
* Related shares in Shanghai FTZ up on hopes of progress
SHANGHAI, Nov 13 China and Hong Kong stocks
eased on Thursday, dragged lower by a slump in small-cap shares,
but blue chips held firm ahead of the planned Shanghai-Hongkong
connect scheme that is expected to see foreign funds guided into
large and mid-cap Chinese companies.
The CSI300 index fell 13.26 points, or 0.5
percent, to 2,581.06 at the end of the morning session, while
the Shanghai Composite Index lost 10.27 points, or 0.4
percent, to 2,484.20. The Hang Seng index was little
changed, down 9.54 points to 23,928.64.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 33.68
points, or 0.3 percent, to 10,763.44.
"We can see most funds moving into blue chips as investors
expect the launch will benefit these shares," said Zhang
Yanbing, analyst at Zheshang Securities in Shanghai.
Although Chinese retail investors are finally buying
domestic blue-chip stocks, many analysts suspect the rally is
short-term pre-positioning by mainland investors expecting to
sell out at a profit once foreigners enter.
The NASDAQ-like ChiNext growth board declined
2.5 percent, as investment in blue chips has weakened interest
in small caps, which have historically far outperformed the
major indexes. ChiNext is up over 32 percent this year, compared
to an 11 percent rise in the blue chip CSI300.
Chatter about free trade agreements at Beijing's APEC
meeting and the G20 in Australia this week, kindled hope in
Shanghai for progress on the Shanghai Free Trade Zone. Related
stocks like Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Devlopment
and Shanghai Jielong Industry Group Corp Ltd
got a boost.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong lost 0.3 points
to 101.76.
A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a
premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and
vice versa.
Dual-listed shares on the index remain in oversold territory
at 89.16, according to the 3-day Relative Strength Index.
The total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 17.92
billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 9.64 billion shares.
The total volume traded in Hong Kong was 42.43 billion
shares.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)