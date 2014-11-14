* CSI300 -0.2 pct, SSEC -0.5 pct, HSI -0.08 pct, HSCE +0.63
pct
* Investors takes profit in blue chips, but no huge money
outflow
* HK weakens by oil shares after the U.S. crude futures
dropped
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Nov 14 China stocks were mixed on
Friday, with profit-taking in financial shares weakening
mainland indexes, while Hong Kong was little changed despite
weakness in oil-related shares after U.S. crude futures dropped.
The CSI300 index fell 4.13 points, or 0.16
percent, to 2,575.62 at the end of the morning session, while
the Shanghai Composite Index lost 12.89 points, or 0.52
percent, to 2,472.71. The Hang Seng index added 18.29
points, or 0.08 percent, to 24,038.23.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 68.26
points, or 0.63 percent, to 10,732.65.
Analysts said investors were growing cautious over the
sustainability of the market's rapid ascent due to the upcoming
launch of the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect programme, but
there was no sign of net outflows.
"The indexes are falling mainly due to profit-taking. But I
think despite becoming more wary, investors are not pulling away
from the market," said Li Zheming, analyst at Datong Securities
in Dalian.
Hong Kong shares had wide swings in the morning trading
session and finished low, dragged down by oil shares after U.S.
crude futures declined.
Analysts said the impact from the U.S. markets is limited on
the Hong Kong's. "They are still standing at high level but
already losing some of the momentum, same as the A-share." said
Ben Kwong, head of research and director of KGI Asia in Hong
Kong.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stands at 101.23,
narrowing slightly from Thursday.
A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a
premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and
vice versa.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 13.35
billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 7.26 billion shares.
Total volume of shares traded in Hong Kong was 35.72 billion
shares.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney, Chen Yixin and the Shanghai
Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)