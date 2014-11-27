* HSI -0.5 pct, HSCE -0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.4 pct, SSEC +0.4 pct

* Investors looking for more easing, IPOS

SHANGHAI, Nov 27 China stocks were mixed on Thursday, with Hong Kong shares correcting slightly while mainland indexes charged ahead as onshore investors kept putting money into equities in the wake of Beijing's interest-rate cut.

Even before the cut on Nov. 21, money was moving into mainland shares. The official Shanghai Securities News reported on Thursday that 94.4 billion yuan ($15.39 billion) was added to brokerage accounts in the first three weeks of November as investors increased bets on market rises and positioned for a series of coming IPOs.

Recent index gains have been "supported by the huge amount of funds flowing in after China cut interest rates," said Du Changchun, analyst at Northeast Securities in Shanghai.

Du predicted the Shanghai Composite Index could correct after hitting 2,650 points - just above its midday level of 2,615.79 after an 0.4 percent gain.

The CSI300 index rose 0.4 percent, to 2,734.15 points at the end of the morning session.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.5 percent, to 23,995.28 points.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.2 percent, to 11,033.03.

Analysts said Hong Kong investors were anxious about stimulus policies and GDP outlook from the China's annual Central Economic Work Conference in early December.

Shih Wenbien, analyst at Yuanta Securities in Shanghai, said foreign investors are less willing to chase the continuous gains on the mainland market.

"Foreign investors don't know what is happening to the A-shares; a correction should take place after days of gains but it's still rising," Shih said.

Investment flows through the Hong Kong-Shanghai mutual stock market access programme launched this month remained tepid. Reuters reported that many foreign funds were holding back due to regulatory restrictions by Europe's primary fund regulator, which remains concerned that the programme does not offer adequate protections for foreign investors.

While few expected much in the way of southbound flows, the weak take-up by foreign investors has come as a surprise.

By midday, overseas investors had taken up less than 15 percent of the daily 13 billion yuan ($2.12 billion) northbound quota for the Shanghai-Hong Kong access programme. Mainland investors took up less than 1 percent of the daily southbound quota of 10.5 billion yuan.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 20.50 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 11.96 billion shares.

Total volume traded in Hong Kong was 107.7 billion shares. (1 US dollar = 6.1375 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Pete Sweeney and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)