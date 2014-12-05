* CSI300 -0.6 pct, SSEC -0.6 pct, HSI +0.7, HSCE +1.1 pct
* Property shares drag down market, but brokerages limit
damage
* A-H share premium index hovers near 18-month high
By Chen Yixin and John Ruwitch
SHANGHAI, Dec 5 Chinese stocks slipped early
Friday, but the fall was checked by soaring brokerage shares and
a key index could produce its best week this year as small
investors stayed bullish.
The main indices both rose over 2 percent before investors
booked profits, particularly on property shares that earlier
surged on speculation Beijing would ease policy further.
At the end of the morning, the CSI300 index was
off 0.6 percent at 3,084.98 points and the Shanghai Composite
Index also lost 0.6 percent, to 2,881.28 points.
The Nasdaq-style ChiNext Composite Index of
mostly high tech startups listed in Shenzhen slumped 3.3
percent.
"There is strong profit-taking pressure, with the index set
to hit 3,000 points and after such a big jump," said Zhang
Yanbin, analyst at Zheshang Securities in Shanghai.
The real estate sub-index of the CSI300 fell 3.1
percent but remained up over 4 percent for the week.
Haitong Securities, Hong Yuan Securities
and Southwest Securities rose their 10
percent daily limits.
The Shanghai Composite and CSI300 leapt around 20 percent
during a bull run the past nine days after China's first
interest rate cut in more than two years.
The CSI300 is up over 9 percent this week and the SSEC 7
percent.
But volatility has also risen. Ten-day volatility on the
CSI300 stood at over 30 on Friday, its highest since a cash
crunch of 2013 saw indexes tank.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose 0.7 percent,
to 24,007.69 points, mainly supported by overseas flows, with
financials leading gains. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 1.1 percent, to 11,611.39.
For the week, the indexes were up 0.1 percent and 4.2
percent, respectively.
"Overseas money inflows added to the momentum, leading to a
high turnover today," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First
Shanghai Securities in Hong Kong.
Hong Kong shares of dual-listed Chinese firms continued to
trade at sharp discounts to onshore versions, with the A-H share
premium index hovering near an 17-month high.
The index was down about 0.14 percent at 113.72. A value
over 100 indicates that shares in dual-listed companies are
cheaper in Hong Kong than in Shanghai.
Total volume of A-shares traded in Shanghai was 43.73
billion shares, while Shenzhen had 21.08 billion shares.
Official data showed Chinese retail investors, who conduct
60-80 percent of mainland stock trades, opened over a million
brokerage accounts in November, up 280 percent from a year
earlier.
(Additional Reporting by Jane Lee and the Shanghai Newsroom;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)