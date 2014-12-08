(Refiling to correct spelling in the 1st paragraph)
* CSI300 +2.2 pct, SSEC +1.4 percent, HSI +0.4 pct, HSCE +
1.8 pct
* Analysts see resistance at 3,000 for SSEC index
* Brokerages extend gains, defence shares rise
* Hong Kong heartened by US employment data
SHANGHAI, Dec 8 China stocks rose on Monday,
shrugging off weak trade data and extending a policy-fuelled
rally that has repeatedly set records for turnover.
Exports slowed more dramatically than expected in November,
a setback that supported arguments that September and October
figures had been distorted upwards by speculation, as investors
smuggled money onshore through manipulated trade invoices ahead
of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect pilot's launch.
Imports unexpectedly contracted, fueling concerns the
world's second-largest economy could be facing a sharper
slowdown and adding pressure on policymakers to roll out more
stimulus measures.
The CSI300 index rose 2.2 percent, to 3,194.40
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 1.4 percent to 2,979.31 points.
Some analysts anticipate the Shanghai Composite would face
strong resistance as it closes in on 3,000 points.
"Some profit-taking pressure will probably surface before
the breaching of 3,000 points," said Du Changchun, analyst at
Northeast Securities in Shanghai.
Still, there's little caution in the futures market at
present, with CSI300 futures <0#CIF:> now predicting the index
will continue to rise to reach 3,273 by June 5. Its current
level is 3,194.
Military-related shares posted solid gains after mainland
media reported that President Xi Jinping urged faster
development of advanced new military equipment to help build a
strong army.
The brokerage sector remained strong. Hong Yuan Securities
Co Ltd, CITIC Securities Co Ltd,
Southwest Securities Co Ltd, and Haitong Securities
Co Ltd all climbed by the 10 percent daily limit.
HONG KONG RISES TOO
The Hang Seng index added 0.4 percent, to 24,087.96
points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 1.8 percent, to 11,805.13.
Analysts said Hong Kong was heartened by positive employment
data in the U.S., but China shares continued to outperform in
light of the onshore rally.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 114.97.
A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are priced at a
premium to those of the same company trading in Hong Kong.
Volume remained extremely high. A total of 32.05 billion A
shares were traded in Shanghai, while Shenzhen volume was 14.57
billion shares. On Friday, the exchanges set another record for
single-day trading.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 1.7 billion shares.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing
by Richard Borsuk)