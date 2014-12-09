(Correcting spelling of the first word in the last paragraph)
* CSI300 +3.0 pct, SSEC +1.2 pct, HSI -0.9 pct, HSCE -1.2
pct
* Strength in brokerages lifts mainland indexes again
* Infrastructure sector subindex jumps 5 pct
* Hong Kong investors show caution, take profits
By Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, Dec 9 China stocks rose to their
highest level in more than 3-1/2 years on Tuesday, led by
continuing gains in brokerages and infrastructure firms on views
the current rally can keep going.
The CSI300 index rose 3.0 percent to 3,351.29
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 1.2 percent to 3,057.74 points.
For both indexes, those levels were the highest since April
2011.
But Hong Kong investors have become cautious after the
multi-week rally in mainland markets, with some locking in
profits.
The Hang Seng index dropped 0.9 percent, to 23,827.37
points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.2
percent, to 11,731.68 points.
In mainland markets, "blue-chip shares could continue to
rise and start to correct by the year-end," predicted Zhang
Gang, an analyst in Shanghai at Central China Securities.
The brokerage sector remained strong. Hong Yuan Securities
Co Ltd, CITIC Securities Co Ltd,
Southwest Securities Co Ltd, Western Securities Co
and Haitong Securities Co Ltd all
climbed by the 10 percent daily limit.
The infrastructure sector also outperformed, with the CSI300
subindex soaring 5.5 percent on Tuesday.
In Hong Kong, the mainland rally was increasingly seen as a
bit over-stretched, causing some investors to move to sectors
such as infrastructure companies.
While some people in Hong Kong believe mainland markets can
stay strong, "the risk has increased. Why not take some profits
from Chinese financials?" said Alex Wong, director at Ample
Finance Group in Hong Kong.
"Infrastructure shares still look cheap, and investors
expect the policy (from the mainland) to drive earnings as China
wants to boost infrastructures by developing more projects,"
Wong said.
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)