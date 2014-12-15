(Corrects spelling of analyst's name and capitilization of
firm's name in second paragraph)
* CSI300 index falls 0.7 percent
* Blue chips financials biggest drag on index
* Appetite for margin financing cools amid regulatory
inspections
By Jake Spring
BEIJING, Dec 15 China stocks fell on Monday as
retail investors stopped ploughing money into blue chips and
backed off from margin trading, two major factors behind a huge
market rally in recent weeks.
"The aggressive stocks and margin financing actually go
together, it's margin financing's facilitator," said Cao
Xuefeng, head of research at Huaxi Securities.
"Previously, many people used financing to buy into shares
that went soaring. After sufficient losses, there might be much
room to fall."
Blue-chip financials, which have led the bull market for
mainland stocks, led declines as investors sold off Industrial
and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of
China and Bank of China.
Investors' eagerness for margin financing has fallen as the
top securities regulator carries out inspections to ensure
brokerages comply with the rules, Xue said.
The CSI300 index fell 0.7 percent, to 3,172.25
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 0.8 percent, to 2,915.36 points.
China CSI300 stock index futures for December fell 0.2
percent, to 3,210.6, a spread of 38.4 points versus the current
value of the underlying index.
A dozen IPOs approved last week are continuing to pull money
away from existing shares, with seven opening for subscription
this week.
Rates on pledged repurchase agreements (repos), a derivative
fundraising tool used in China's stock exchanges to raise funds
for quick transactions, surged as investors raised funds to
prepared for the IPOs.
The one-day pledged repo rate listed on the
Shanghai Stock Exchange was up 168 percent to 3.83 percent at
midday and seven-day repos rose 130 percent to 7.16
percent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1.1 percent to
23,003.02 points.
Investors sold off shares in HSBC Holdings, China
Mobile and Tencent Holdings as financials
and telecommunications led the market lower.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.9
percent, to 11,134.97.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 113.79.
A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a
premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and
vice versa.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 22.55
billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 11.92 billion shares.
While volumes remain elevated, turnover and volatility have
shown signs of flattening.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 0.8 billion shares.
(Reporting by Jake Spring in BEIJING; Additional reporting by
Lu Jianxin in SHANGHAI; Editing by Kim Coghill)