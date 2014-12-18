* SSE -0.3 pct, CSI300 -0.4 pct, HSI +1.3 pct, HSCE +1.3 pct
* Regulator criticizes some margin trading - Shanghai paper
By Jake Spring
BEIJING, Dec 18 China stocks slipped on Thursday
as hot brokerage shares cooled on questions about margin trading
and investors shifted interest to coming listings while the Hong
Kong market rebounded after five days of losses.
The CSI300 index of leading Shanghai and Shenzhen listings
fell 0.4 percent, to 3,347.51 points at the end of the
morning. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 percent,
to 3,051.11 points.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 1.3 percent, to
22,887.7 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 1.3 percent, to 11,413.39.
Analysts said Hong Kong shares chased the U.S. market as the
Federal Reserve gave an upbeat assessment of the U.S. economy
and said it would take a patient approach towards interest rate
hikes.
Mainland indexes have risen the past six days.
Financials have led the rally that began in late November
when the central bank cut interest rates.
Shares in Chinese brokers fell on Thursday after Shanghai
Securities News reported that regulators criticised three
brokerages for poor margin trading practices while carrying out
inspections.
The CSI300 financials index finished the morning down 2.15
percent, with Soochow Securities leading the fall
with a decline of 7.5 percent.
China's benchmark money market rate rose above 4 percent for
the first time since July, in part indicating investors are
hoarding cash for initial public offerings.
Seven IPOs began fundraising this week after the securities
regulator on Dec. 10 unexpectedly approved 12 issues.
Shares of China Railway Construction Corp (CRCC)
continued to soar, hitting the 10 percent trading limit in
Shanghai for the second day to reach their highest since May
2008.
China signed an agreement on Wednesday to build rail links
between Belgrade and Budapest by mid-2015.
CRCC's Hong Kong listed shares rose 2.1 percent to
a four-year high.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong edged down to
120.47. A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing
at a premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 23.63
billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 9.97 billion shares.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 1.2 billion shares.
(Additional reporting by Engen Tham, Brenda Goh and Shanghai
Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)