* CSI300 +0.1 pct, SSEC -0.7 pct
* HSI +0.2 pct, HSCE +0.9 pct
* Mainland indexes recover from sharp near 3 pct drop in
early trade
* Interest in small caps recovers after sharp dip Monday
* CSRC investigating trading manipulation in small caps
SHANGHAI, Dec 23 China stocks were mixed by
midday on Tuesday, recovering from a steep decline of nearly 3
percent in early trade as investors moved back into property and
insurance shares, reflecting a recently familiar pattern of
intense swings on mainland indexes.
Analysts said big-cap shares remain key drivers and
sentiment is still bullish.
"The market is still a bull one despite the corrections,"
said Zhang Yanbin, analysts at Zheshang Securities.
"Small-cap shares are mostly recovered from yesterday's
slump," he added, referring to a sharp dive in small cap indexes
in Shenzhen driven by reactions to a China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC) announcement on Friday that 18 company shares,
most of them in Shenzhen, were being illegally manipulated. The
regulator did not name any perpetrators or suspects.
The CSI300 index tacked on 0.1 percent to 3,398.54
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 0.7 percent to 3,104.48 points.
China CSI300 stock index futures for January fell 0.3
percent, to 3,432.6, a spread of 34.1 points above the current
value of the underlying index.
HONG KONG
The Hang Seng index added 0.2 percent to 23,444.47
points.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.9
percent to 11,843.95.
"The Hong Kong index is driven by A-shares today," said Alex
Wong, director at Ample Finance Group in Hong Kong.
"People are chasing higher levels ... pushing many stocks
into higher terrtories. That means people are feeling
comfortable to hold stocks into the long weekend."
Shares in Chinese real estate developer Dalian Wanda
Commercial Properties Co Ltd are set for a flat
trading debut in Hong Kong on Tuesday as concerns about debt and
an aggressive valuation offset optimism over a rebound in
China's property market.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 123.30.
A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a
premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and
vice versa.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 27.23
billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 9.87 billion shares.
Total trading volume of companies included in the the HSI
index was 0.9 billion shares.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney, Chen Yixin and the Shanghai
Newsroom)