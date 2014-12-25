* Local media reports PBOC liberalises deposit requirements
* CSI300 +2.64 pct, SSEC +2.39 pct
* Hong Kong markets closed Dec 25, 26; reopen Dec 29
SHANGHAI, Dec 25 Chinese stock markets rallied
sharply on Thursday led by financials after reports circulated
that the central bank is moving to further ease liquidity
conditions inside banks.
China Business News reported on Wednesday that the PBOC is
planning to include interbank lending by non-bank financial
institutions as part of the calculated deposit base, which will
expand the base for calculating loan-to-deposit ratios.
It quoted unnamed insider sources who attended a meeting
with the central bank, at which 24 major financial institutions
were told that even if interbank assets are included in the
base, they may not need to set aside additional reserves,
leaving more liquidity available for lending and investment.
"The central bank setting a zero deposit reserve for
non-banking financial institutions is a positive development for
financials, particularly banking shares. Also, funds locked up
by IPOs have gotten unfrozen since yesterday, largely improving
capital conditions in the market," said Du Changchun, analyst at
Northeast Securities in Shanghai.
The China Business News report was circulated widely online
on Thursday morning and financial stocks began a sharp rally
when trading opened, helping to pull the CSI300 index
up 2.6 percent to 3,315.57 points as of the end of the morning
session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.4
percent to 3,043.50 points.
China CSI300 stock index futures for January rose 2.6
percent to 3,332, or 16.43 points above the current value of the
underlying index.
The money markets were not significantly moved by the
report, however, with the weighted average of the benchmark
seven-day bond repurchase agreement dropping
slightly to 4.8762 percent as of midday.
Hong Kong markets are closed on Thursday and Friday for the
Christmas holiday, and will reopen for trade on Dec 29.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing
by Edmund Klamann)