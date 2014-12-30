* CSI300 flat; SSEC -0.4 pct

* HSI -0.9 pct; HSCE -1.3 pct

* Shanghai market set to be world's best performer in 2014

* Hong Kong market fails to share mainland's gains

SHANGHAI, Dec 30 China stocks slipped on Tuesday as trading quieted down with many investors shifting attention to year-end and a holiday weekend.

Traders said investors were still bargain-shopping among blue-chips and selling small caps.

The CSI300 index was flat at 3,454.23 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4 percent, to 3,155.28 points.

Barring a last-minute crash, Shanghai is set to be the world's best performing major exchange in 2014, up over 50 percent for the year. Argentina's Merval index has gained about 57 percent, but it is far smaller.

On Tuesday, China CSI300 stock index futures for January rose 0.2 percent, to 3,476.2, which is 21.97 points above the current value of the underlying index.

Guosen Securities Co Ltd's shares opened 10 percent higher at 9.24 yuan on Tuesday, rising by the daily maximum amount for the second consecutive day after the brokerage debuted on the Shenzhen stock exchange on Monday.

Green carmaker BYD Co Ltd shares rose 5.8 pct in Shenzhen after Shenzhen released supportive policy for electric cars; its Hong Kong shares rose 2.67 pct.

HONG KONG

Hong Kong stocks underperformed those in the mainland, as they generally have since protests began in the city in September. Even though Chinese firms are index heavyweights in Hong Kong, indexes there have nevertheless exhibited a malaise that contrasts sharply with their mainland peers

"Occupy Central has brought negative effects (to the equity market); some investors are worrying whether it will happen again," said Andy Wong, senior investment analyst at Harris Fraser in Hong Kong.

The index measuring price differences between dual-listed companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 126.33. A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong.

Wong added that Hong Kong investors have also been reacting to events in other markets, including Greece. The open nature of Hong Kong's financial markets makes them particularly sensitive to global liquidity conditions, whereas Chinese markets are more inward-looking.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.9 percent, to 23,551.23 points; it is down over 6 percent since its slide set off in September.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.3 percent, to 11,863.15.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 22.57 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 9.29 billion shares. Trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 0.9 billion shares.

Chinese stock markets will close Jan. 1-2 and reopen Jan. 5. Hong Kong markets will be open Jan. 2. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)