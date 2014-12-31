* Shanghai Composite Index set to close up 50 pct in 2014
* Best annual performance by major stock market this year
* Welcome respite from otherwise grim economic data
* Hong Kong shares close up 1.3 pct for year
By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Dec 31 China stocks climbed to near
5-year highs on the last trading day of the year, as mainland
markets look to end the year up more than 50 percent - the best
annual performance by a major global stock market in 2014 after
years spent in the basement.
"This year was a bit unexpected," said Tian Weidong, chief
director of research department at Kaiyuan Securities in Xi'an.
"I think it took most people by surprise as they didn't
realise this sort of market was possible."
The CSI300 index stood at 3,476.15 points at the
end of the morning session on Wednesday, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.7 percent, to 3,187.39 points,
both near 5-year highs.
The rise is a major accomplishment for Beijing, as it has
successfully convinced many Chinese investors to stop
speculating on real estate and diversify into shares in Chinese
companies.
And it offers a welcome distraction from an otherwise grim
economic performance.
China looks set to post its slowest economic growth rate in
decades, but the leadership can console themselves that its
stock market, at least, was a world-beater, posting more than
five times the annual rise of the Dow Jones Industrial Average
.
But the rally's sustainability is in question, given that
it has been almost entirely inspired by policy changes. The
market was bolstered by optimism over monetary easing and
rallied strongly after interest rates were cut in late November.
Mainland analysts are calling for another bull year in 2015,
but that must be balanced against predictions that the Chinese
economy is predicted to slow further, damaging earnings at some
of the very blue chip banks that have led the rally.
In fact, a Reuters poll of Chinese fund managers showed them
reducing their equity allocation in the next three months.
HONG KONG DISCONNECT
The Hang Seng index added 0.4 percent, to close at
23,605.04 points in a shortened trading day, up 1.3 for the
year, the widest performance disconnect versus mainland markets
since 2007.
The contradiction is highlighted in the index measuring
price differences between dual-listed companies in Shanghai and
Hong Kong, which stood at 127.76, indicating Shanghai
shares are pricing at a major premium.
That difference was supposed to be erased by the launch of
the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, but the connector has seen
extremely weak take-up by both foreign and Chinese investors.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)