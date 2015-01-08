* SSEC -1.8 pct, CSI300 -2.0 pct, HSI +0.5 pct
* Profit-taking pushes blue chips lower in China
By Sue-Lin Wong
SHANGHAI, Jan 8 China stocks tumbled by midday
Thursday, heading for its biggest one-day percentage drop in
over two weeks, as profit-taking hit blue chips such as
financials which have enjoyed a strong run recently.
The CSI300 index fell 2.0 percent to 3,571.14
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 1.8 percent to 3,314.75 points.
"The profit-taking is one factor why the market is falling
today. Furthermore, the momentum for blue-chips seems to have
weakened because of shrinking turnovers," said Du Changchun, an
analyst at Northeast Securities in Shanghai.
"It probably also points to the diminishing enthusiasm
mainland investors have for these stocks."
The financial sub-index, which has risen around 6.5 percent
in the past two weeks, declined 3.5 percent. Huatai Securities
plummeted 7.1 percent and Founder Securities
fell 5.4 percent.
Many small cap shares rose with Shenzhen's Nasdaq-style
ChiNext board gaining 1.1 percent.
Hong Kong stocks continued to edge up, tracking a rise on
Wall Street and expectations of further monetary policy easing
in Europe.
The Hang Seng index added 0.5 percent to 23,808.21
points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.3
percent to 12,022.35.
"People are switching out of A-share-related products and
getting back into those traditional blue chips," said Alex Wong,
director at Ample Finance Group.
"That's why the Hang Seng index is strong and the China
Enterprises Index is weak."
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 128.61.
A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a
premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and
vice versa.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 22.34
billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 9.37 billion shares.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 0.9 billion shares.
(Additional reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)