By Sue-Lin Wong
SHANGHAI, Jan 12 China stocks tumbled in late
morning trade on Monday as investors sold shares to raise funds
for upcoming new listings this week, analysts said.
The official Xinhua news agency said 22 new share offerings
were putting pressure on pricing, with Wednesday alone seeing 10
new offerings. It cited figures showing that the average IPO
gained 43 percent on its first trading day in 2014, near the
maximum allowable 44 percent.
"The impact of this week's expected IPO listings has cooled
the market," said Xiao Shijun, an analyst at Guodu Securities.
The CSI300 index fell 1.7 percent, to 3,487.40
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 2.1 percent, to 3,215.77 points.
The energy sub-index was down 2.56 percent at midday, the
bank sub-index fell 2.2 percent and the financial sub-index lost
1.85 percent. China's NASDAQ-like ChiNext Index
bucked the trend to end morning trade up 0.04 percent.
Chinese stock markets have experienced increased volatility
on hyper retail speculation, with many trading days seeing
indexes post major intraday rises and falls that are erased in
the afternoon session.
China's blue-chip CSI300 Index surged 52 percent
in 2014 and investor confidence in China's stocks touched a
record high in December, reported local media.
China CSI300 stock index futures for January fell 3.4
percent, to 3,475, 12.40 points below the current value of the
underlying index.
In Hong Kong, shares of Cheung Kong Holdings Ltd
and Hutchison Whampoa surged on Monday after Asia's
richest man Li Ka-shing announced a restructuring of his
business empire, a move he said was aimed at creating better
value for shareholders.
The Hang Seng index added 0.1 percent, to 23,933.23
points.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.4
percent, to 11,916.98.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 127.92.
A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a
premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and
vice versa.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 18.41
billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 7.92 billion shares.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 0.7 billion shares.
