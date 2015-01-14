* CSI300 +0.4 pct, SSEC +0.4 pct, HSI +0.6 pct
* Banks up, manufacturing counters down
* China Mengniu unit issues profit warning
By Sue-Lin Wong
SHANGHAI, Jan 14 China stocks edged higher at
midday on Wednesday, with strong gains for banking shares
outweighing falls for manufacturing counters.
The CSI300 index rose 0.4 percent, to 3,527.32
points at the end of the morning session. The Shanghai Composite
Index was also up 0.4 percent, to 3,247.35 points.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.2 percent,
to 24,271.10 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.6 percent, to 12,133.50.
The mainland bank index rose nearly 2 percent.
"Bank shares are still relatively undervalued and have the
potential to continue rising so they are likely to further
rebound," said Tian Weidong, an analyst for Kaiyuan Securities
in Xi'an.
Top CSI300 manufacturing index drags included Midea Group
, a household electronics manufacturer, which dropped
2.17 percent and Yili Industrial Group, a dairy
manufacturer, which fell 1.73 percent.
Yashili International Holdings, a unit of China
Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd, dropped 5.7 percent on Wednesday
after the Chinese milk powder maker warned that its 2014 annual
profit was expected to fall about 40 percent.
The price of milk powder halved in 2014, according to the
U.S. Department of Agriculture, and dairy manufacturers have
been caught off guard by decreased demand.
China CSI300 stock index futures for January rose 0.5
percent, to 3,536.2, 8.88 points above the current value of the
underlying index.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 126.88.
A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a
premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 12.93
billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 6.54 billion shares.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 0.7 billion shares.
