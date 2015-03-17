* CSI300 +1.1 pct; SSEC 1.2 pct; HSI 0.3 pct
* SSEC touches near 7 yr high, breaking through key level
* China Railway Cons, China Railway shares up on merger
hopes
SHANGHAI, March 17 China's main stock index rose
to its highest in almost seven years on Tuesday morning,
breaking through a key psychological resistance level to raise
investors' hopes that the market has resumed a bull run begun
midway through last year.
The Shanghai Composite Index was on track to rise
for a fifth consecutive day, hitting the highest level since
June 2008, and standing firmly above 3,400 points - seen by many
as a level where many investors tend to reduce holdings.
Trading volume, which touched two-month highs on Monday,
continued to expand, as investors regained confidence after
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang vowed on Sunday to support the
economy if it continues to slide and hurt employment.
"There's no doubt it's a bull market," said David Dai,
Shanghai-based investment director at Nanhai Fund Management Co
Ltd. "The previous consolidation is only the prelude to further
rises."
Dai said that money is flowing to the stock market seeking
higher returns after the government eased monetary policy but
curbed investment in real estate and trust products.
The CSI300 index rose 1.1 percent, to 3,745.19
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 1.2 percent, to 3,489.46 points.
Hong Kong shares also rose, with the Hang Seng index
up 0.3 percent, to 24,022.97 points, and the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index rising 0.5 percent, to 11,876.50.
Wu Wenzhe, fund manager at China International Management,
likened China's market rally to the U.S. stock market bull run
since the Fed's quantitative easing in 2009, saying Beijing's
use of monetary and fiscal policies to bolster the economy is
"identical to what happened in the U.S."
China Railway Construction Corp Ltd jumped 5.6
percent, while China Railway Group gained 5.1
percent in Shanghai, and 3.4 percent in Hong Kong, after local
media reported that state-backed companies are planning a merger
deal to eliminate competition.
Brokerages shares, including Huaitai Securities
and GF Securities also rose, after local media
reported that China is drafting rules that would help expand
securities firms' wealth management businesses, potentially
broadening their revenue streams.
In Hong Kong, shares of China Rongsheng Heavy Industries
Group Holdings Ltd opened up 9.3 pct on news of the
company's restructuring plans, but the stock surrendered gains
and moved into negative territories by midday, down 1.3 percent.
(Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)