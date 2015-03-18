* CIS300 +1.0 pct; SSEC +0.9 pct; HSI +1 pct
* Ugly economic data strengthens expectations of policy
support
* China shares to outperform Hong Kong peers - analysts
SHANGHAI, March 18 China stocks rallied for the
sixth straight session on Wednesday, powered by cyclical sectors
such as steel, highways and property, as weak
economic data raised investors' hopes of fresh stimulus.
Data earlier in the day showed China's average new home
prices fell at the fastest pace on record in February, posing a
further risk to the government's newly minted economic growth
target of around 7 percent for this year, which in itself would
mark a quarter-century low.
The weak reading following numbers on Tuesday which showed
foreign direct investment (FDI) in China grew at its weakest
pace in six months.
But real estate stocks jumped, with the Bank of
Communications expecting the government will take measures to
bolster the market, including lowering taxes and loosening
requirements for mortgage lending.
"Over the weekend, Premier Li Keqiang vowed to support the
economy if it continues to slide, so the worse the data, the
sooner stimulus policies will be rolled out," said Luo Wenbo,
analyst at Qilu Securities.
"Investors wouldn't have been so bold if the premier hadn't
made that promise."
The Shanghai Composite Index, which hit the highest
level in almost seven years on Tuesday, ended Wednesday morning
up 0.9 percent at 3,532.99 points, having firmly stood above the
psychological resistance level of 3,400 points. The CSI300 index
rose 1.0 percent, to 3,796.20 points.
Hong Kong stocks also rose, with the Hang Seng index
up 1.0 percent, to 24,145.14 points.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong rose to 130.81,
touching its highest level in almost two months.
The surge in that index - which points to Chinese stocks now
being 30 percent more expensive than their Hong Kong peers -
underlines fading links between the two markets, as China is
easing monetary policy to bolster growth while Hong Kong may
suffer from tighter liquidity as the U.S. Federal Reserve gets
closer to raising interest rates.
Analysts expect China's stock market will continue to
outperform, with signs that fresh money is flowing into shares.
Trading volume in the CSI300 index was the highest in more
than two months on Tuesday, while the amount of margin financing
continues to expand.
Brokerage shares rose on expectation that the bullish market
would help boost profit. Investment bank BOC International
expects profit at listed brokerages would surge 80 percent on
average this year.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)