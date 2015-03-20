* CSI300 +0.07 pct; SSEC -0.2; HSI -0.3 pct
* Analyst warns of "surging" volatility in China's "bubbly"
market
* Ping An shares jump on results, bonus share plans
SHANGHAI, March 20 China stocks are on track to
post their biggest weekly gain in three months on hopes of
further policy easing, but they lost some steam on Friday after
a leading analyst warned about increasingly volatility in a
"bubbly" market.
The CSI300 index rose 0.1 percent to 3,842.53
points by midday, while the Shanghai Composite Index
lost 0.2 percent, to 3,573.86 points. The CSI300 has gained 6.2
percent so far this week.
Hong Kong shares, which were up on Thursday after the U.S.
central bank signalled it was not in a rush to raise interest
rates, were also softer. The Hang Seng index dropped 0.3
percent, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 0.1 percent.
Shenzhen's Nasdaq-style ChiNext hit record
highs, powered by Internet stocks, but blue chip stocks,
including banks and energy, took a break
after the recent rally.
ChiNext is up 47 percent this year and currently trades at
85 times companies' earnings, while China's main stock indexes
have hit near seven-year highs.
"It is a bubbly level not seen since the heydays of
4-trillion yuan stimulus," Hong Hao, managing director of
research at BOCOM International said in a note to clients on
Friday, referring to the massive economic stimulus programme
unveiled during the global financial crisis.
"Could we have learned from the past experience during the
bubble years of 2007 and 2009? Could this time be different?
Academic evidence appears unfavourable in this regard," Hong
said, warning investors of "surging volatility."
But some investors were taking relief from increasingly
diverging market outlooks.
"People are increasingly cautious over where the market is
heading, which means the market is not so crazy," said Wu Kan,
head of equity trading at investment firm Shanshan Finance in
Shanghai.
"There will be fluctuations, but corrections won't be deep,
because money keeps flowing in."
Outstanding deposits in securities trading accounts totalled
1.78 trillion yuan ($287.81 billion) by the end of last week,
the highest since data became available in 2012.
A flood of mutual funds recently launched also provide
ammunition for possible further rise in stock indexes, which
ended flat on Friday morning.
The mainland stock market has outperformed its Hong Kong
peer this year, and are becoming increasingly attractive to
foreign investors, analysts said.
Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd
jumped 3 percent in Shanghai and 4.8 percent in Hong
Kong, after the Chinese insurer announced better-than-expected
performance and proposed generous bonus shares to shareholders.
($1 = 6.1846 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)