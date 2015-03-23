* CSI300 +1.9 pct; SSEC +1.6 pct; HSI +0.6 pct
* Securities say the recent stock rally is "rational"
* Major steel makers jump on consolidation plans
SHANGHAI, March 23 China stocks ended the
morning session in Monday near a seven-year high, as bullish
investors moved more cash into stocks after regulators said the
recent rally is "inevitable and rational."
Deng Ke, spokesman of the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC) told a press conference late on Friday, after
the market had notched eight straight days of gains, that the
rise in stock prices was a reflection of ample liquidity and
improvement in corporate earnings, and that healthy market
development was good for economic restructuring.
Property stocks jumped on signs of policy
easing while the stellar debut of Orient Securities
fanned buying interest in brokerage shares.
"Policy makers hope the stock market can rise, but in a
steady and mild manner," said Liu Ming, Beijng-based analyst at
Golden Sun Securities.
"I don't think the government will intervene at this stage,
although there will be rising volatility ahead due to market
forces."
In January, China's stock watchdog launched a crackdown on
illegal margin trading businesses, dealing a blow to a stock
market that soared more than 40 percent during the last two
months of 2014.
But now, with fears of regulatory intervention easing, the
amount of leveraged stock purchases climbed to record highs,
fuelling rises in stock prices.
The CSI300 index rose 1.9 percent, to 3,964.43
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 1.6 percent, to 3,676.20 points.
Hong Kong stocks rose as well, taking cues also from bullish
U.S. and European markets on Friday. The Hang Seng index
added 0.6 percent.
The Shanghai Composite Index was up nearly 14 percent this
year, putting it among Asia's best-performing major stock
indices.
China's major steel makers, including Shandong Iron and
Steel Co Ltd, Wuhan Iron and Steel Co Ltd
and Hebei Iron and Steel Co Ltd rose
sharply, as investors bet they will benefit from Beijing's
newly-published plan to consolidate the industry with an aim to
build three to five giant steel mills.
China's Great Wall Motor rose 4.1 percent after
it reported a 10.2 percent rise in its 2014 revenue, and also on
news that it's long-delayed H8 premiums SUV will be launched in
April, potentially giving a boost to this year's performance.
(Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)