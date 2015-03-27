* CSI300 +0.5; SSEC +0.3; HSI flat
* Real estate stocks up on govt policy support
* China market on track to end the week up about 2 pct
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, March 27 China stocks rose on Friday
morning, led by property shares which rose sharply
on expectations of increased support, and bolstered by the
government raising limits in its qualified investor scheme.
Energy shares remained strong on continuing tension in the
Middle East.
The impact of poor economic data released on Friday -
showing profits earned by Chinese industrial firms fell 4.2
percent in January-February - was offset by expectations of
fresh money inflows after China waived the $1 billion limit on a
foreign fund investment under the Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme.
"We have seen some volatility lately, which is natural,"
said Li Haoshu, Shanghai-based analyst at Chuancai Securities.
"We expect to see the market to go up further, because fresh
liquidity continues to flow in," she said, adding that lifting
of QFII's investment ceiling would lead to more foreign interest
in Chinese stocks.
Li predicted that major indexes would hit this year's peak
around July, when China will likely boost share supply.
The Securities Times reported on Friday that China's
securities regulator plans to devolve some of its authority over
approving initial public offerings (IPOs) to the Shanghai and
Shenzhen Stock Exchanges around May, another step towards a
U.S.-style "registration" system for IPOs.
The CSI300 index rose 0.5 percent, to 3,970.10
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.3 percent, to 3,692.99 points.
Both CSI300 and the SSEC are on track to end a volatile week
up around 2 percent.
The Hang Seng index was unchanged at 24,501.98
points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost
0.1 percent, to 11,906.59.
Most Hong Kong-listed Chinese lenders fell, after China's
major state-owned lenders reported lacklustre annual results
this week that point to slower profit growth and rising bad
loans amid a slowing economy.
Bank of Communications Co Ltd , said on
Thursday its bad loan ratio rose to 1.25 percent, its highest
level since 2010.
Property stocks on both Hong Kong and mainland markets rose
in the morning session, after Beijing on Friday urged local
governments to support residents to improve their housing
conditions and reduce or even stop land supply in cities where
there is a surplus of houses.
The market also expected the government to announce fresh
measures soon, including tax cuts and a reduction in mortgage
lending rates, to aid the struggling property sector.
In Hong Kong, China Resources Land jumped 3.8
percent, while China Overseas Land & Investment rose
3.9 percent.
On mainland markets, Poly Real Estate rose 2.8
percent while China Merchants Property jumped 4.7
percent.