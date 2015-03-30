(Refiles to fix spelling in headline)
* .CSI300 +1.7; SSEC: 1.6 pct; HSI: 1.5 pct
* Infrastructure stocks surge on China's Modern Silk Road
plan
* Expectations of easing rise after Zhou's warning on
deflation
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, March 30 China stocks jumped nearly 2
percent to near seven-year-highs and Hong Kong shares also rose
sharply on Monday after Beijing unveiled details of an ambitious
plan to construct a modern Silk Road to improve links from Asia
to Europe and Africa.
Shares were also supported by weekend comments from central
bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan that reinforced expectations for
further monetary easing to support the slowing economy.
The CSI300 index rose 1.7 percent, to 4,039.30
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 1.6 percent, to 3,750.92 points.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 1.5 percent,
to 24,853.37 points.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index, which tracks
Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong in the form of so-called
"H shares", jumped 3.4 percent, after China's securities
regulator said on Friday it would let mainland mutual funds
invest in Hong Kong shares via the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock
Connect.
Investor enthusiasm also got a boost from a commentary in
Monday's People's Daily saying China's bull market would benefit
from economic restructuring. The article from the Communist
Party's mouthpiece added to signs that policymakers support the
stock market's rise.
Infrastructure-related stocks surged as
investors bet train makers, power generators and port operators
would benefit from China's so-called "One Belt, One Road"
initiative. The project, a network of railways, highways and
other infrastructure, would create a new Silk Road that
President Xi Jinping said would in a decade generate $2.5
trillion in annual trade with the countries involved.
Analysts expect investment in the project this year alone
could reach 300 billion yuan to 400 billion yuan ($48-64
billion).
"The initiative is a boon to many of China's struggling
industries," said Alex Kwok, Hong Kong-based strategist at China
Investment Securities (HK).
Kwok said that stocks rose also because of rising
expectations of monetary easing after People's Bank of China
Governor Zhou warned on Sunday that the country needs to be
vigilant for signs of deflation. The central bank has already
cut interest rates twice and banks' reserve requirements once
since November.
"China's economy is under relatively big downward pressure,
and the government is struggling to meet the 7 percent growth
target this year. So Zhou's comment sends a strong signal of
more easing policies ahead."
Referring to the plan to let China mutual funds trade Hong
Kong stocks, Kwok said the move would help reduce the valuation
gap between the two markets, as mainland fund managers will
likely use this channel to bargain hunt for Hong Kong-listed
shares, which currently trade at about a 35 percent discount to
their mainland peers on average.
"I expect mainland shares to keep rising, while Hong Kong
stocks will likely move closer to their China peers in terms of
valuation."
Further gains in China's stock market could be fuelled by
fresh money inflows, as many investors who long shunned shares
as too risky are now piling in, snapping up newly-launched
mutual funds often in days.
($1 = 6.2108 Chinese yuan renminbi)
