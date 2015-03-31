* CSI300 +0.5 pct; SSEC +0.1 pct; HSI +0.5 pct
* Property, banking shares rise on easing policies
* Hong Kong shares up on signs of inflows from China
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, March 31 China stocks hit fresh
seven-year highs on Tuesday morning, helped by rises in property
and banking stocks after Beijing eased lending policies to
bolster the struggling real estate market.
The CSI300 index surged 1.9 percent early but
ended the morning up 0.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index
also gave up some early gains, and was 0.1 percent ahead
at midday.
Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index rose 0.5
percent on China's latest easing move, touching six-month-highs,
with Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies climbing on signs of
fresh money inflows from the mainland.
Stocks in the mainland are at levels "where some investors
are piling in while some others are taking profit, which is why
you see huge turnover," Shen Yun, Shanghai-based analyst at
Wanlian Securities said.
"We're cautiously optimistic. The market may go up further,
but you need to brace yourself for possible corrections," he
said.
The CSI300 Real Estate Index, advanced 0.7
percent, after surging 7.3 percent on Monday, its biggest daily
rise this year after rumours spread that housing policies would
be relaxed.
Indeed, after Monday's market close, the People's Bank of
China (PBOC) said it would cut the downpayment ratio for second
homes to 40 percent from 60 percent.
Separately, the Ministry of Finance reduced the minimum
holding period of a property to be exempt from sales tax from
five years to two years.
Analysts said a glut of unsold homes was likely to continue
to weigh on home prices for much of the year.
China banking stocks also rose sharply, as
investors bet a healthier real estate market would improve
lenders' profitability and reduce the risk of higher levels of
bad loans.
In Hong Kong, the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index,
which tracks Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong, extended
Monday's gains to hit its highest level in nearly four years.
Traders cited signs of fresh money inflows from China after
Chinese regulators last weekend said they would allow mainland
mutual funds to invest in Hong Kong shares via the Shanghai-Hong
Kong Stock Connect scheme.
On Monday, nearly a quarter of the daily quota was taken up
on the Hong Kong-bound leg, the highest since the scheme was
launched. In contrast, only 5 percent of the quota was used last
Friday.
