* CSI300 -0.1 pct; SSEC +0.2 pct; HSI +0.4 pct
* ChiNext at record high; Hong Kong's GEM keeps rising
* Margin financing in Shanghai tops 1 trln yuan for 1st time
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, April 2 China stocks were mixed on
Thursday morning, as investors shifted their interest toward
growth stocks from blue chips.
But sentiment remained upbeat on news that Beijing is
expanding the investment scope of country's 1.2 trillion yuan
($194 billion) social security fund.
The fund, which backs China's pension system, will be
allowed to buy more local government debt, investment trusts and
shares in state-owned companies, the Chinese government said
late on Wednesday.
Analysts said the move is expected to channel more money
into the stock market, and help reduce financial risks
accumulated in massive local government borrowings.
"A bullish stock market can help accelerate the pace of
asset securitisation and solve many problems including local
government debt issues," said Chen Zhizhong, a Shenzhen-based
analyst at China Merchants Securities.
"China's current bull run is fuelled by a high level of
leverage, but the government is likely to be tolerant."
On Wednesday, outstanding margin financing, or the amount of
money investors borrow to buy stocks, exceeded 1 trillion yuan
in Shanghai for the first time.
The CSI300 index was down 0.1 percent, to 4,121.78
points, at the end of the morning session while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.2 percent, to 3,817.60 points.
ChiNext, the Nasdaq-style board for growth
companies, jumped over 2 percent to fresh highs, unfettered by
concerns over lofty valuations.
The Hang Seng index was up 0.4 percent at midday,
while the Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) continued to
climb, jumping 2.4 percent on expectations of interest from
mainland investors will increase.
China has recently encouraged mainland mutual funds to buy
Hong Kong shares and also expanded Chinese insurers' investment
scope, allowing them to buy GEM stocks.
"We see growing enthusiasm toward Hong Kong's small cap
stocks," said Chen of China Merchants. "The need for a change in
market investment style coincides with Beijing's policy
support."
China's Internet stocks surged after
China's state council, or cabinet, promised late on Wednesday to
boost e-commerce, including through cutting red tape and
liberalizing investment rules.
China's clean technology and new energy stocks
also rose sharply, after Wu Xiaoqing, vice minister
of environmental protection, told a conference on Wednesday
scientists have identified vehicles as being the biggest
polluters in major cities.
Wu's remarks fuelled hopes of fresh policies to promote new
energy vehicles and green technology.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)
)