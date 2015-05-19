* CSI300 +3.1 pct; SSEC +2.7 pct; HSI +0.4 pct
* Economic reforms need a vibrant market - analyst
* Jiangsu bond issue eases fears over local govt debt
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, May 19 China stocks bounced sharply
off one-week lows on Tuesday, cheered by Beijing's 2015
guidelines for economic reform that prioritize further opening
of the country's capital market and the restructuring of state
enterprises.
The guidelines, which target areas including the
Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect, the initial public offering
(IPO) system and yuan globalisation, revived investor interest
in blue-chip stocks, said Tian Weidong, analyst at Kaiyuan
Securities in Xian.
"You need a vibrant stock market to push forward economic
reforms, whether it's about asset securitisation or industry
consolidation," he said. "With such a policy backdrop, investors
are emboldened to stay in the market."
The CSI300 index rose 3.1 percent, to 4,718.97
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 2.7 percent, to 4,400.20 points.
Hong Kong shares tracked mainland markets higher. The Hang
Seng index added 0.4 percent, to 27,706.87 points, while
the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.9
percent, to 14,187.09.
But Shenzhen's ChiNext, the Nasdaq-style start-up
board, dipped 0.2 percent, easing from intraday record highs on
profit-taking.
Investor excitement switched back toward blue chips, with
banking and infrastructure stocks rising
sharply.
Investors were also encouraged by news that Jiangsu has
successfully auctioned 52.2 billion yuan ($8.41 billion) of
municipal bonds, becoming the first Chinese province to issue
such instruments as part of China's debt-to-municipal bond
scheme.
"Previously, there was a lot of concern over the local
government debt issue, and banks' asset quality. Now, that worry
is greatly eased," Kaiyuan Securities' Tian said.
He added that while banks' margins could suffer from holding
low-yielding municipal bonds, their risk of default is becoming
much lower too. Also, banks are now allowed to use the bonds as
collateral to borrow from the central bank, which Tan called
"great news".
Brokerage shares also surged on Tuesday, benefiting from
high volumes during volatility, as well as the spotlight the
sector shared with Huatai Securities Co's Hong Kong
IPO.
Huatai, China's largest brokerage by trading volume, on
Monday launched an IPO to raise up to $5.2 billion. It secured
the chairman of Tencent Holdings as a cornerstone
investor.
($1 = 6.2039 Chinese yuan)
