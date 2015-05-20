* CSI300 +1.2 pct; SSEC 1.3 pct; HSI -0.2 pct
* Shenzhen-listed stocks jump after benchmark index
expansion
* "Made in China 2025" strategy boots tech shares
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, May 20 China stocks climbed on
Wednesday and looked on track to challenge seven-year highs,
energised by a surge in tech-heavy, Shenzhen-listed shares after
the city's bourse dramaticly expanded the number of firms in a
benchmark index.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 1.2 percent to 4,789.55 points by
the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite
Index gained 1.3 percent to 4,476.09 points.
Shenzhen's main board surged 2.7 percent, with jumps
of over 3 percent in both the SME board for small- and
medium-sized enterprises, and the ChiNext board for
start-ups. All three indexes hit record highs.
The Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Wednesday sharply increased
the number of stocks included in the Shenzhen SE Component Index
to 500 from 40, boosting the weighting of tech
companies at the expense of financial and real estate firms.
Tech-related stocks also got a boost from Beijing's
ambitious "Made in China 2025" strategy published on Tuesday,
which paints China's next stage of economic ascent, from
low-value manufacturing to a world of prosperity spanning space,
e-commerce, green energy and bioengineering, among others.
"To those who were previously dumbfounded by the meteoric
rise in tech stocks, it's very clear now that the government is
counting on this very sector to help China's economic recovery,
and transformation," said David Dai, Shanghai-based investment
director at Nanhai Fund Management Co Ltd.
"Is there a bubble? Of course there is. But this how you can
guide resources into high-tech companies to fund very expensive
innovation."
Indeed, regulators are accelerating approval of initial
public offerings, many of which are launched by tech start-ups.
And, capitalising on investor fervour toward this sector, the
Shanghai Stock Exchange has proposed to launch a board for
companies in emerging industries.
However, the Hong Kong market ended morning trade mixed.
The Hang Seng index dropped 0.2 percent to 27,638.37
points, but the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained
0.5 percent to 14,258.06.
The spotlight was on a curious tumble in Chinese solar firm
Hanergy Thin Film Power Group. Shares of the company
were halted from trading on Wednesday after plunging nearly 50
percent. Hanergy officials were not immediately available for
comment.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)