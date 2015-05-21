* CSI300 +1.3 pct; SSEC +1.1 pct; HSI flat;
* China's factory activity contracts for 3rd month - survey
* ChiNext jumps again, with green shoots seen in Hangzhou
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, May 21 China stocks remain bullish
Thursday morning, despite a weak factory activity survey, with
Shenzhen's start-up board staying in the spotlight with a more
than 3 percent jump to fresh highs.
Chinese factory activity contracted for the third month in
May and output shrank at the fastest rate in just over a year,
China May flash HSBC factory PMI showed.
But investors interpreted the weak number as suggesting
China requires increased policy support.
"Under the current environment, any excuse seems good enough
to cause a rally," wrote Gerry Alfonso, director of Shenwan
Hongyuan Securities Co in Shanghai.
The CSI300 index rose 1.3 percent, to 4,816.86
points at the end of the morning session, and the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 1.1 percent, to 4,496.10 points.
Both indexes are on track to challenge seven-year highs
after a month-long consolidation.
The Nasdaq-style, tech-heavy ChiNext continues
to dominate the limelight.
After surging nearly 150 percent this year, the ChiNext
shows no signs of taking a breather, unfettered by lofty
valuations as its price-earnings ratio has topped 100.
Investors' bet that a tech boom - or a bubble - would aid
China's economic transformation and industrial upgrade received
some support from signs of green shoots in China's eastern
coastal city of Hangzhou. A booming high-tech and software
sector there has fired up the local economy in defiance of a
nationwide slowdown.
China's market is so hot that Shengjing Group, a Chinese
investment advisor and manager, is launching the country's first
investment fund dedicated to helping overseas-listed Chinese
firms to delist and instead get on domestic stock markets,
Chinese media reported.
In contrast to the mainland, the Hong Kong market was calm
on Thursday.
The Hang Seng index was unchanged at 27,574.54
points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost
0.4 percent, to 14,182.31.
China Cosco Holdings Co Ltd and China Shipping
Development Co Ltd surged after the two firms set up a
joint venture, China Ore Shipping, in Singapore to buy four
ships from Brazil's Vale
Shares of Chinese electric carmaker BYD Co Ltd
surged in Shenzhen and Hong Kong, in
reaction to central government's "Made in China 2025" plan to
promote global champions including in new energy vehicles.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)