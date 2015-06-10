* CSI300 -0.5 pct; SSEC -0.5 pct; HSI +0.2 pct
* MSCI decides not to include mainland stocks into its
indexes
* China market faces a fresh wave of IPOs
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, June 10 China stocks fell on Wednesday
morning, on investor disillusionment over MSCI's decision not to
include mainland stocks into its global index and ahead of a
tidal wave of new listings.
U.S. index publisher MSCI Inc said it would hold
off including China-listed shares into its emerging market index
due to quota, liquidity and ownership issues, but will
work with Chinese regulators toward an eventual inclusion.
The news triggered an early-morning sell-off, knocking the
main indexes down more than 2 percent at one point, but an
ensuing burst of fresh buying helped stocks recover most of
their losses.
By midday, both the CSI300 Index index and the
Shanghai Composite Index were down only 0.5 percent,
after managing to nudge into positive territory earlier.
Shenzhen stocks were strong, on
expectation that Beijing would accelerate reforms to allow
easier foreign access to the city's bourse.
Goldman Sachs pointed out that restricted access to
Shenzhen-listed stocks for overseas investors was a key obstacle
to overcome before MSCI includes Chinese stocks into its
indexes.
Hong Kong stocks were also firmer, as some analysts viewed
MSCI's thumbs-down on mainland stocks as being positive to Hong
Kong shares.
A damper mood on the mainland was partly countered by a 44
percent debut surge in shares of energy giant China National
Nuclear Power Co Ltd (CNNPC).
But a score of mainland blue chips previously identified by
HSBC as potentially being the biggest beneficiaries from an MSCI
inclusion, were hit hard.
CRRC Corp Ltd slumped 8.3 percent, China Railway
Group tumbled 4.4 percent, Bank of China
fell 3 percent and Bank of Communications was down
3.2 percent.
The CSI300 banking index fell 1.5 percent. The
sector had a strong rally recently as investors bet banking
shares would benefit the most from an inclusion into MSCI
indexes.
"This time, China stocks are not included. But they will be
sooner or later," Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co said in a
research note.
"The result is within market expectations, so we think the
market can digest the news in a rational manner."
The view was echoed by UBS strategist Steve Yang, who said
that despite MSCI's decision, internationalisation of China's
stock market had already started, as "an increasing number of
overseas funds have already considered including them in their
portfolios."
At the end of the morning session, the CSI300 stood at
5,291.99 points, while the SSEC traded at 5,090.71 points.
The Hang Seng index added 0.2 percent, to 27,045.50
points, and the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost
0.2 percent, to 13,837.19.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)