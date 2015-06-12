* CSI300 +0.3 pct; SSEC +0.4 pct; HSI 0.6 pct
* Shenzhen property market shows signs of recovery - paper
* Hong Kong to introduce Volatility Control Mechanism
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, June 12 China stocks rose slightly on
Friday morning, with property shares firmer on signs of a
renewal in the country's sluggish real estate market, but
overall sentiment was cautious before a fresh wave of IPOs next
week.
Next week, 25 companies will launch initial public
offerings, which analysts estimate could lock up 5.5 trillion
yuan ($886.20 billion) of liquidity.
The property sector was underpinned by official data
pointing to an improvement in real estate investment and home
sales in China, with the recovery most obvious in major cities.
Several banks in the southern Chinese boom town of Shenzhen
increased mortgage rates after the city's property market turned
up in the wake of stimulus policies unveiled by Beijing in late
March, local newspaper reported on Friday.
The brighter outlook in property offers some relief to
investors who this week were confronted by a slew of weak data
showing the economy is still struggling.
"China will continue to loosen monetary policies, because
there's no other way out," said Hong Hao, chief strategist at
Bank of Communications International.
"The uptrend of the market is not changed, despite rising
volatility," he said, predicting China will reduce banks'
reserve requirement ratios "in a matter of weeks".
The CSI300 index rose 0.3 percent, to 5,319.97
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.4 percent, to 5,144.04 points.
Shenzhen's growth board ChiNext rose 1.2
percent, continuing its rebound as some investors felt last
week's correction was excessive.
Investors were encouraged by a slew of companies that
forecast good performance ahead of the earnings seasons.
Around 60 percent of the 1,024 Chinese companies that have
so far published performance forecast said they expect a profit.
Among them, 149 companies forecast a profit rise of more
than 50 percent and 102 firms predict their profits would
double, according to local media reports.
Hong Kong stocks were also firmer on Friday. The Hang Seng
index added 0.7 percent, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index gained 0.9 percent.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing chief executive
Charles Li said on Thursday a new mechanism aimed at reducing
volatility could be introduced next year, local newspaper The
Standard reported. bit.ly/1Gx86GD
The Volatility Control Mechanism covers 81 constituent
stocks of the Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China
Enterprises Index.
Analysts attributed the measures to recent wild swings in
some Hong Kong-listed shares, such as Chinese solar power
company Hanergy.
($1 = 6.2063 Chinese yuan)
