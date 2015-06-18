* CSI300 -0.5 pct; SSEC -0.2 pct; HSI -0.6 pct
* Property stocks firm on improving price data; banks down
* Hong Kong sentiment hurt by vote-reform plan anxiety
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, June 18 China stocks came under
pressure on Thursday morning from 11 IPOs rushing onto the
market, prompting some investors to take profits in
outperforming banking shares, though property stocks were firm
on improving home-price data.
Hong Kong shares remained weak, with sentiment hurt by
prospects the Federal Reserve could raise rates as early as
September - which could pull money to the U.S. - and also by
debate over a controversial electoral package for the city.
During the midday break, Hong Kong's legislature vetoed the
proposed package.
China's CSI300 Index was down 0.5 percent at the
end of the morning session, while Shanghai's benchmark SSEC
had recouped some early losses to be off 0.2 percent.
Hong Kong's key index Hang Seng was a touch lower,
while the Hang Seng China Enterprises index lost 0.6
percent.
Eleven Chinese companies - including brokerage giant Guotai
Junan Securities - start taking investor subscriptions for
initial public offerings on Thursday, and nine will follow suit
on Friday, putting pressure on market liquidity.
"Today is a particularly IPO-heavy day," wrote Gerry
Alfonso, director at Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co. "This was
clearly going to have an impact on the market."
Chinese investors have become increasingly cautious after an
eight-month-long bull run made the country's stock market the
world's best-performing, and the most heavily traded.
Several prominent analysts have warned investors of a
possible prolonged correction in the second half, after the
market surged over 140 percent over the past 12 months.
And seven out of 10 global investors say China's equity
market is in a "bubble", according to a Bank of America Merrill
Lynch fund manager survey.
On Thursday, some investors apparently decided to take
profit from banking shares, knocking the CSI300 bank index down
2.2 percent.
The sector rose sharply on Wednesday on hopes of ownership
structure reforms in state lenders.
But real estate stocks were buoyant by midday,
after data showed China's new home prices rebounded nationwide
for the first time in 13 months in May from April, offering
hopes that the property downturn is bottoming out.
Transport stocks also rose, after the
government said it would step up effective investment" in key
sectors, including shantytown renovation and rural power
infrastructure, to support growth.
In Hong Kong, shares of China Resources Enterprise Ltd
jumped 9 percent after the company said it would
increase the sales price of its non-beer assets.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)