* CSI300 -1.6 pct; SSEC -2.1 pct; HSI +1.1 pct
* Falls rooted in margin loan tightening, worsened by IPOs
* Less room seen for money easing after May home price data
* Infrastructure, transport stocks lead declines
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, June 19 China's stock markets
continued a sharp correction on Friday morning, with main
indexes heading for their biggest weekly fall in seven years
amid worries that the fuel for an eight-month bull run is
disappearing.
The key CSI300 index fell 1.6 percent by midday,
while Shanghai's benchmark SSEC lost 2.1 percent. At
midday, both indexes were down more than 9 percent for the week.
At the end of the morning, the CSI300 was at 4,852.39 points
and the SSEC at 4,687.32 points, both down about 10 percent from
their June peak, a level seen by some as suggesting the market
has entered a technical correction.
This week's correction was triggered by regulators' fresh
moves to tighten margin financing - a key engine of the market's
frenzied rally - and worsened by a tidal wave of initial public
offerings that greatly increase share supply.
And signs of improvement in the real estate market - China's
nationwide home prices rebounded for the first time in 13 months
in May - are triggering concerns the government will no longer
be eager to pump money into the economy.
"Recently, elements that curb the market's rise are
emerging," Bosera Asset Management Co said in a note on the
correction.
"First... room for further monetary easing could be less
than anticipated, and inflows of new investors could have
already peaked.
"Secondly, a highly-leveraged bull (market) is not
sustainable," Bosera said, citing moves by the government to
reduce margin loans, which the asset manager estimates have
reached between 3 trillion and 4 trillion yuan.
David Dai, Shanghai-based investment director at Nanhai Fund
Management Co, said "It's natural for investors to sell some
stocks as valuations of some are staggeringly high."
Eleven companies launched IPOs on Thursday, and another
nine start taking subscriptions on Friday, putting enormous
pressure on liquidity.
Nearly all sectors were down, with infrastructure
and transport stocks leading the
decline.
The banking sector also experienced a
significant correction.
Hong Kong stocks performed better. The Hang Seng index
added 1.1 percent, to 26,984.05 points, while the Hong
Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.3 percent, to
13,441.73.
Analysts said that the Thursday veto of a Beijing-based
electoral reform package was anticipated and put an end to
political uncertainty for now.
"This is interpreted as good news by some investors," said
Chen Zhizhong, strategist at China Merchants Securities.
"But investors' risk appetite is still weak, as a possible
free fall in mainland market could weigh on the Hong Kong market
as well."
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)