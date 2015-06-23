* CSI300 -1.4 pct; SSEC -2.4 pct; HSI +0.4 pct
* Investors dump shares, shrugging off media support
* Hong Kong up on Greek deal optimism
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, June 23 China stocks extended losses
on Tuesday morning following last week's 13 percent collapse, as
investors cut leverage despite a chorus of official media saying
the bull market is not yet over.
Chinese market resumed trading after a public holiday on
Monday, but sentiment remained weak after last week's sharp
correction which was triggered by fresh government moves to
tighten margin financing, and worsened by a tidal wave of
initial public offerings that sapped liquidity.
But Hong Kong stocks were firmer, drawing support from
buoyant global markets on hopes of an eleventh hour deal between
Greece and its international creditors.
China's key CSI300 index fell 1.4 percent by
midday, while the Shanghai benchmark lost 2.4 percent.
In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng index added 0.4
percent, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 1.0 percent.
Chinese investors used an early morning rebound on Tuesday
to dump shares, even as official state-run financial newspapers
in China published front-page commentaries arguing that the
logic supporting the bull market has not changed.
Some analysts attributed selling to margin calls triggered
by the market's tumble.
"Many high-leveraged investors are forced to sell shares at
all costs," said Zhou Lin, analyst at Huatai Securities Co.
"Apparently, regulators are stepping up their efforts to
reduce leverage, so I don't think the market can resume its
uptrend anytime soon."
In a sign that the government-led campaign of "deleveraging"
is having an impact, outstanding margin debt in Shanghai fell
for the first time in a month last Friday, to 1.48 trillion yuan
($238.4 billion).
Investors are also worried that the government could be less
eager to ease monetary policy, as fresh data points to an
improvement in economic activities.
The real estate market has recovered in some major cities
such as Shenzhen, China's factory activity showed some signs of
stabilising in June, and a private survey of Chinese firms
showed that China's economy saw a broad-based rebound in the
second quarter.
Stocks fell across the board, with IT and
infrastructure taking the lead. But banks were firm,
with a key subindex up 0.1 percent by midday.
Hong Kong stocks took cues from optimism in global markets,
after Greece's latest budget proposals raised hopes it would
stave off a debt default and reach a deal with lenders later
this week.
($1 = 6.2082 Chinese yuan)
