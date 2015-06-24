* CSI300 +0.6 pct; SSEC +0.9 pct; HSI +0.2 pct
* China market stabilises, aided by money unlocked from IPOs
* Highly-leveraged punters have been wiped out - analysts
SHANGHAI, June 24 China stocks extended gains on
Wednesday, aided by liquidity unlocked from recent IPOs, as some
investors took advantage of last week's market collapse to buy
relatively cheap shares.
A stabilising mainland market benefits Hong Kong stocks,
which were firmer, with the rise also underpinned by buoyant
global markets on hopes that Greece will soon reach a deal with
its creditors to avoid a debt default.
China's key CSI300 Index rose 0.6 percent by
midday, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9
percent.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was up 0.2 percent
while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index ended the
morning session 0.6 percent higher.
Hong Hao, chief strategist with BOCOM International, said
that last week's 13 percent slump in China stocks had wiped out
excessively-leveraged punters in the market, setting the stage
for healthier rises.
"Those who bet with the highest level of leverage should be
out of the game, and the market is stabilising. The market
uptrend is not changed," Hong said.
The market, which was hit by a big wave of initial public
offerings last week, also benefited on Wednesday from some
subscription money unlocked from the IPOs, which analysts
estimate to be around 2 trillion yuan ($322.2 billion).
But the pace of foreign inflows appeared to have come to a
standstill, with the 13 billion yuan daily quota that overseas
investors can use to buy China stocks under the Shanghai-Hong
Kong Stock Connect scheme untapped by midday.
The previous two days were the second- and third-highest
levels since the scheme's launch in November. Investors used a
combined 14.9 billion yuan over the two sessions to buy mainland
stocks.
Infrastructure and transport
stocks rose sharply, but banking and real estate
shares corrected after the previous day's jump,
which some analysts attributed to profit-taking.
In Hong Kong, most sectors rose, except for
telecommunications and consumer goods stocks.
The Hong Kong market will likely resume its upward trend, in
tandem with its mainland peers, according to Alex Kwok, Hong
Kong-based strategist at China Investment Securities (HK).
"A possible U.S. interest rate rise later this year may have
some short-term impact on the Hong Kong market, but it won't
change the long-term trend, as the move is expected, and would
be gradual.
"China's stock market is still in an uptrend, despite recent
volatility and is likely to challenge the previous record peak.
A strong mainland market would give support to Hong Kong shares
as well."
($1 = 6.2079 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)