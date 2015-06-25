* CSI300 +0.6 pct; SSE +0.4 pct; HSI -0.3 pct
* Bank up on China's decision to scrap debt-to-loan ratio
* China c.bank to "moderately" increase short-term liquidity
SHANGHAI, June 25 China stocks rose for the
third straight day on Thursday as banking heavyweights gained on
Beijing's decision to abolish lenders' debt-to-loan ratio, and
as the central bank moved to increase short-term liquidity.
But Hong Kong shares lost ground, dragged down by gloomy
global markets as negotiations between Greece and its creditors
stumbled, dashing hopes for a last-minute bailout deal.
By midday, the CSI300 index rose 0.6 percent to
4,907.1 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 0.4 percent to 4,710.5.
The CSI300 Bank Index climbed 1.4 percent after
China said late on Wednesday that it was scrapping rules which
currently prohibit commercial lenders from lending more than 75
percent of their deposits.
Removal of the debt-to-loan ratios (LDRs) would potentially
allow 16 listed banks to release up to 6.6 trillion yuan ($1.1
trillion) in extra lending, some analysts estimate. That should
in theory give an extra fillip to the slowing economy, though
banking sources have told Reuters that loan demand is weak as
companies struggle with sluggish sales and are in no mood to
make fresh investments.
"In the long term, we believe this relaxation will reduce
banks' needs to compete fiercely for deposits as they did
before, so banks could have better control over their funding
costs," Barclays said in a research note, adding that banks with
higher LDRs could benefit more.
Smaller banks, such as Bank of Ningbo and Bank
of Nanjing outperformed state-owned banking giants
such as ICBC.
Market sentiment was also lifted as the People's Bank of
China said on Thursday it will moderately increase short-term
liquidity in the banking system through issuing reverse repos to
stabilise market expectations. Money market rates fell after the
move.
Last week's stock market plunge was partly caused by
liquidity fears as regulators stepped up tightening of margin
financing and the pace of initial public offerings. Late on
Wednesday, China's securities regulator approved a new batch of
28 IPOs.
Although the market appears to have stabilised this week,
HSBC cautioned that the consolidation will likely continue in
the near-term as the leverage-driven rally cools.
Outstanding margin loans on Chinese stocks shrank for the
first time in two weeks and the pace of new investors entering
the market slowed, the latest weekly data showed.
Real estate stocks were very strong on Thursday
morning as some investors bet additional lending made possible
by the scrapping of LDRs would go to the property sector.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.3 percent
to 27,321.1, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
fell 0.6 percent to 13,604.8, tracking weaker global markets on
fears Greece was on the precipice of a debt default.
(Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)